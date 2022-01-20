NEXT WEEK: Students, Parents, and Educators Celebrate and Spread the Word about School Choice

NEXT WEEK: Students, Parents, and Educators Celebrate and Spread the Word about School Choice As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great students and great schools deserve a celebration. That's the message Minnesota families are bringing to nearly 400 events for National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Minnesota schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 390 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Minnesota, the Anthony Bridge at I35W St. and Sperry Tower in Eagan will light up.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Minnesota was a pioneer in developing innovative public-sector education options for families, and the state remains a national school choice leader," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "From a diverse array of public, charter, magnet, and online schooling options; to state programs that help make private schools more affordable; to homeschooling; Minnesota parents have more choices for their children's education than families in many other states."

Here in Minnesota, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with some open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Minnesota parents are eligible for tax deductions on educational expenses, including tuition payments and homeschooling expenses.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Bird Island, Burnsville, and Rice Lake.

To download a guide to Minnesota school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/minnesota.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Minnesota events at schoolchoiceweek.com/minnesota.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week