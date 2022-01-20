People's United Financial Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $149.9 Million, or $0.34 per Common Share

Operating Earnings of $0.36 per Common Share
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per common share data)














 Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2021


Sep. 30, 2021


Dec. 31, 2020



Dec. 31, 2021


Dec. 31, 2020
















Net income (loss)


$         149.9


$         139.7


$       (145.3)



$         604.9


$         219.6


Net income (loss) available


146.4


136.2


(148.8)



590.8


205.5



to common shareholders









Per common share


0.34


0.32


(0.35)



1.39


0.49
















Operating earnings1


154.9


141.1


147.7



628.6


534.6



Per common share


0.36


0.33


0.35



1.48


1.27






























Net interest income


$         362.0


$         370.3


$         382.8



$      1,499.1


$      1,575.8



Net interest margin


2.51%


2.64%


2.84%



2.65%


2.99%
















Non-interest income


99.6


100.4


178.2



393.6


492.7


Operating non-interest income1


99.6


100.4


102.3



393.6


416.8






























Non-interest expense


$         277.7


$         289.2


$         646.4



$      1,183.8


$      1,564.1


Operating non-interest expense1

267.0


282.9


288.5



1,136.0


1,165.2
















Efficiency ratio


54.1%


56.8%


55.5%



56.2%


54.2%






























Average balances













Loans


$       38,110


$       39,934


$       44,061



$       40,630


$       44,382


Deposits


54,084


52,822


50,674



53,208


48,217
















Period-end balances













Loans


37,851


39,526


43,870







Deposits


53,755


52,871


52,138





















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.









"Our performance in 2021 was strong, particularly given the low interest rate environment and ongoing impact of the pandemic," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to report record full year operating earnings of $628.6 million, which increased 18 percent from a year ago and generated an operating return on average tangible common equity of 13.6 percent. These results are a testament to the resiliency of the People's United business model, which is built upon a conservative underwriting philosophy, an unwavering commitment to servicing the financial needs of customers, and steadfast community support. As we wait for the approval of the merger from the Federal Reserve, we continue to work diligently with our M&T partners on integration planning. As such, a seamless transition is expected for our clients and colleagues once the transaction is closed. Finally, I want to express my gratitude to all our employees for their efforts and dedication as we move towards our next chapter and further build upon the impressive legacy forged by People's United over 179 years.

"Our fourth quarter financial performance delivered a solid finish to the year," said David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Operating earnings of $154.9 million increased ten percent from the third quarter, or nine percent on a per common share basis. These results benefited from a negative provision for credit losses driven by better credit metrics and improved economic outlook. In addition, operating pre-provision net revenue grew four percent linked quarter due to lower expenses and stable fee income, partially offset by a modest decline in net interest income. Net interest margin of 2.51 percent was 13 basis points lower than the third quarter, mostly attributable to a further increase in excess liquidity resulting from continued strong deposit inflows. Conversely, the margin benefited from improved loan yields and a slight reduction in deposit costs."

Rosato continued, "The loan-to-deposit ratio concluded the quarter at 70 percent as the total loan portfolio decreased $1.7 billion or four percent from September 30, while deposits grew $884 million or two percent.

Loan growth continued to experience headwinds during the quarter as period-end loans, excluding forgiveness of PPP balances, declined approximately $1.2 billion, primarily due to lower commercial real estate and mortgage warehouse balances of $726 million and $365 million, respectively, as well as a $335 million reduction in the retail portfolio. These decreases were partially offset by strong results in LEAF and certain specialty businesses. Deposits ended the quarter at a record level, and linked quarter growth was driven by an increase in non-interest-bearing balances of $1.6 billion, or ten percent. Finally, capital ratios remain strong for both the Bank and Holding Company."

($ in millions, except per share common share data)




 As of and for the Three Months Ended




Dec. 31, 2021


Sep. 30, 2021


Dec. 31, 2020









Asset Quality















Net loan charge-offs 


0.03%


0.08%


0.12%

to average total loans




Non-performing loans


0.76%


0.81%


0.75%

as a percentage of total loans




















Returns















Return on average assets1


0.92%


0.87%


(0.93%)

Return on average tangible common equity1


12.4%


11.6%


(13.4%)

















Capital Ratios















People's United Financial, Inc.







Tangible common equity / tangible assets


7.8%


7.8%


7.5%

Tier 1 leverage


8.5%


8.6%


8.3%

Common equity tier 1 


12.2%


11.7%


10.5%

Tier 1 risk-based


12.7%


12.3%


11.0%

Total risk-based 


13.9%


13.4%


12.4%









People's United Bank, N.A.







Tier 1 leverage



8.6%


8.8%


8.7%

Common equity tier 1 



12.9%


12.6%


11.5%

Tier 1 risk-based



12.9%


12.6%


11.5%

Total risk-based 



14.0%


13.6%


12.8%









1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.





The Board of Directors declared a $0.1825 per common share quarterly dividend payable February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2022. Based on the closing stock price on January 19, 2022, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 3.6 percent.

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with approximately $65 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of nearly 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

4Q 2021 Financial Highlights

Summary

  • Net income totaled $149.9 million, or $0.34 per common share.
  • Net interest income totaled $362.0 million in 4Q21 compared to $370.3 million in 3Q21.
  • Net interest margin decreased 13 basis points from 3Q21 to 2.51% reflecting:
  • Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $(5.9) million.
  • Non-interest income totaled $99.6 million in 4Q21 compared to $100.4 million in 3Q21.
  • Non-interest expense totaled $277.7 million in 4Q21 compared to $289.2 million in 3Q21.
  • The effective income tax rate was 21.1% for 4Q21 and 20.1% for the full-year of 2021, compared to 37.0% for the full-year of 2020.

Commercial Banking

  • Commercial loans totaled $29.1 billion at December 31, 2021, a $1.3 billion decrease from September 30, 2021.
  • Average commercial loans totaled $29.2 billion in 4Q21, a $1.4 billion decrease from 3Q21.
  • Commercial deposits totaled $26.6 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $25.9 billion at September 30, 2021.
  • The ratio of non-accrual commercial loans to total commercial loans was 0.80% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.84% at September 30, 2021.
  • Non-performing commercial assets totaled $235.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $262.1 million at September 30, 2021.
  • For the commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of commercial loans was 0.69% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.75% at September 30, 2021.
  • The commercial allowance for credit losses represented 87% of non-accrual commercial loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 90% at September 30, 2021.

Retail Banking

  • Residential mortgage loans totaled $7.0 billion at December 31, 2021, a $266 million decrease from September 30, 2021.
  • Home equity loans totaled $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021, a $65 million decrease from September 30, 2021.
  • Retail deposits totaled $27.2 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $27.0 billion at September 30, 2021.
  • The ratio of non-accrual residential mortgage loans to residential mortgage loans was 0.60% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.68% at September 30, 2021.
  • The ratio of non-accrual home equity loans to home equity loans was 0.89% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.96% at September 30, 2021.
  • For the retail loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of retail loans was 1.63% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.36% at September 30, 2021.
  • The retail allowance for credit losses represented 251% of non-accrual retail loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 187% at September 30, 2021.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature.  These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions.  Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed.  All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.  Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the pending merger with M&T Bank Corporation; (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation; and (11) the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economic and business environment in which we operate.  People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.

People's United Financial, Inc.












FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

























As of and for the Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


(dollars in millions, except per common share data)


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


Earnings Data:












  Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)

$

369.6

$

377.9

$

388.7

$

393.5

$

390.2


  Net interest income 


362.0


370.3


380.9


385.9


382.8


  Provision for credit losses


(6.0)


12.1


(40.8)


(13.6)


14.7


  Non-interest income (1)


99.6


100.4


99.0


94.6


178.2


  Non-interest expense (1)


277.7


289.2


305.0


311.9


646.4


  Income (loss) before income tax expense


189.9


169.4


215.7


182.2


(100.1)


  Net income (loss)


149.9


139.7


170.8


144.5


(145.3)


  Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (1)

146.4


136.2


167.3


141.0


(148.8)














Selected Statistical Data:












  Net interest margin (2)


2.51

%

2.64

%

2.70

%

2.74

%

2.84

%

  Return on average assets (1), (2)


0.92


0.87


1.07


0.90


(0.93)


  Return on average common equity (2)


7.8


7.2


9.1


7.7


(7.8)


  Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)


12.4


11.6


14.7


12.5


(13.4)


  Efficiency ratio (1)


54.1


56.8


57.4


56.6


55.5














Common Share Data:












  Earnings (loss) per common share: 












    Basic

$

0.35

$

0.32

$

0.40

$

0.34

$

(0.36)


    Diluted (1)


0.34


0.32


0.39


0.33


(0.35)


  Dividends paid per common share


0.1825


0.1825


0.1825


0.1800


0.1800


  Common dividend payout ratio (1)


52.9

%

56.8

%

46.2

%

53.7

%

(50.8)

%

  Book value per common share

$

18.12

$

17.85

$

17.77

$

17.42

$

17.56


  Tangible book value per common share (1)


11.47


11.18


11.08


10.70


10.77


  Stock price:












    High


19.05


18.08


19.62


19.40


13.58


    Low


16.20


15.18


16.75


12.66


9.98


    Close


17.82


17.47


17.14


17.90


12.93


  Common shares outstanding (in millions) (1)


427.92


427.77


427.77


427.22


424.68


  Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)

425.45


424.77


425.08


422.58


420.39














(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

(2) Annualized.

People's United Financial, Inc.






FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















As of and for the




Twelve Months Ended




December 31,


(dollars in millions, except per common share data)


2021


2020


Earnings Data:






  Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)

$

1,529.7

$

1,605.6


  Net interest income 


1,499.1


1,575.8


  Provision for credit losses


(48.3)


155.8


  Non-interest income (1)


393.6


492.7


  Non-interest expense (1)


1,183.8


1,564.1


  Income before income tax expense


757.2


348.6


  Net income


604.9


219.6


  Net income available to common shareholders (1)


590.8


205.5








Selected Statistical Data:






  Net interest margin


2.65

%

2.99

%

  Return on average assets (1)


0.94


0.36


  Return on average common equity


7.9


2.7


  Return on average tangible common equity (1)


12.8


4.8


  Efficiency ratio (1)


56.2


54.2








Common Share Data:






  Earnings per common share: 






    Basic

$

1.40

$

0.49


    Diluted (1)


1.39


0.49


  Dividends paid per common share


0.7275


0.7175


  Common dividend payout ratio (1)


52.1

%

148.0

%

  Book value per common share

$

18.12

$

17.56


  Tangible book value per common share (1)


11.47


10.77


  Stock price:






    High


19.62


17.00


    Low


12.66


9.37


    Close


17.82


12.93


  Common shares oustanding (in millions) (1)


427.92


424.68


  Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)


424.54


422.55








(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.






People's United Financial, Inc.












FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued

























As of and for the Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


(dollars in millions)


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


Financial Condition Data:












    Total assets

$

64,642

$

63,673

$

63,341

$

64,172

$

63,092


    Loans 


37,851


39,526


41,366


42,770


43,870


    Securities


10,751


10,541


10,597


10,445


9,191


    Short-term investments


10,269


7,723


5,249


4,992


3,766


    Allowance for credit losses on loans


344


352


348


399


425


    Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets

2,809


2,817


2,826


2,835


2,846


    Deposits


53,755


52,871


52,581


53,475


52,138


    Borrowings


958


977


952


1,156


1,148


    Notes and debentures


993


999


1,002


1,003


1,010


    Stockholders' equity


7,902


7,783


7,750


7,592


7,603


    Total risk-weighted assets (1):












       People's United Financial, Inc.


41,810


42,721


43,654


43,833


45,075


       People's United Bank, N.A.


41,801


42,716


43,623


43,812


45,016


    Non-accrual loans


289


321


328


353


329


    Net loan charge-offs


2.9


7.7


10.3


12.4


13.4














Average Balances:












    Loans

$

38,110

$

39,934

$

41,683

$

42,854

$

44,061


    Securities (2)


10,422


10,432


10,418


9,561


8,390


    Short-term investments


10,417


6,999


5,469


5,000


2,582


    Total earning assets


58,949


57,365


57,570


57,415


55,034


    Total assets


65,142


63,876


63,930


64,057


62,396


    Deposits


54,084


52,822


53,041


52,876


50,674


    Borrowings


974


940


1,012


1,143


1,233


    Notes and debentures


996


1,002


1,003


1,008


1,011


    Total funding liabilities


56,054


54,764


55,056


55,027


52,918


    Stockholders' equity


7,790


7,779


7,634


7,606


7,884














Ratios:












    Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)

0.03

%

0.08

%

0.10

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

    Non-performing assets to total loans, real estate owned











      and repossessed assets


0.78


0.83


0.82


0.85


0.78


    Allowance for credit losses on loans to:












      Total loans


0.91


0.89


0.84


0.93


0.97


      Non-accrual loans


119.1


109.9


106.1


113.0


129.1


    Average stockholders' equity to average total assets


12.0


12.9


11.9


11.9


12.6


    Stockholders' equity to total assets


12.2


12.2


12.2


11.8


12.1


    Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)


7.8


7.8


7.7


7.4


7.5


    Total risk-based capital (1):












       People's United Financial, Inc.


13.9


13.4


13.1


12.9


12.4


       People's United Bank, N.A.


14.0


13.6


13.5


13.5


12.8














(1) December 31, 2021 amounts and ratios are preliminary.

(2) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.

(3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

People's United Financial, Inc.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION 











Dec. 31,

Sept. 30, 

June 30, 

Dec. 31,

(in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2020

Assets





Cash and due from banks

$        320.5

$        410.6

$        516.3

$        477.3

Short-term investments

10,268.8

7,723.0

5,249.4

3,766.0

Securities:





  Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 

6,644.0

6,257.0

6,328.6

4,925.5

  Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

3,841.5

3,929.8

4,003.1

3,993.8

  Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

264.6

264.7

264.9

266.6

  Equity securities, at fair value

-

-

-

5.3

    Total securities

10,750.1

10,451.5

10,596.6

9,191.2

Loans held-for-sale

8.8

9.8

5.4

26.5

Loans: 





  Commercial and industrial (1)

12,052.1

12,769.0

13,627.4

14,982.3

  Commercial real estate (1)

11,936.7

12,662.6

13,243.2

13,336.9

  Equipment financing

5,143.1

5,040.3

4,990.9

4,930.0

    Total Commercial Portfolio

29,131.9

30,471.9

31,861.5

33,249.2

  Residential mortgage

7,004.3

7,269.8

7,626.2

8,518.9

  Home equity and other consumer

1,715.1

1,784.1

1,877.9

2,101.4

    Total Retail Portfolio

8,719.4

9,053.9

9,504.1

10,620.3

    Total loans

37,851.3

39,525.8

41,365.6

43,869.5

  Less allowance for credit losses on loans

(343.6)

(352.4)

(348.1)

(425.1)

    Total loans, net

37,507.7

39,173.4

41,017.5

43,444.4

Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets

2,808.6

2,816.9

2,825.8

2,845.9

Bank-owned life insurance

710.7

716.5

713.7

711.6

Premises and equipment, net

241.8

249.9

261.8

276.7

Other assets

2,025.4

2,121.0

2,154.2

2,352.2

    Total assets

$  64,642.4

$  63,672.6

$  63,340.7

$  63,091.8






Liabilities





Deposits: 





  Non-interest-bearing

$  17,941.1

$  16,334.6

$  16,722.8

$  15,881.7

  Savings

6,733.7

6,685.4

6,710.2

6,029.7

  Interest-bearing checking and money market

25,383.8

25,614.7

24,705.9

24,567.5

  Time

3,696.7

4,236.6

4,442.3

5,658.8

    Total deposits

53,755.3

52,871.3

52,581.2

52,137.7

Borrowings:





  Federal Home Loan Bank advances

562.6

569.6

569.7

569.7

  Customer repurchase agreements

395.2

407.8

382.5

452.9

  Federal funds purchased

-

-

-

125.0

    Total borrowings

957.8

977.4

952.2

1,147.6

Notes and debentures

992.8

999.4

1,001.6

1,009.6

Other liabilities

1,034.7

1,041.5

1,056.1

1,194.1

    Total liabilities

56,740.6

55,889.6

55,591.1

55,489.0






Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock

244.1

244.1

244.1

244.1

Common stock

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.3

Additional paid-in capital 

7,723.3

7,714.9

7,709.4

7,663.6

Retained earnings

1,643.2

1,574.7

1,516.5

1,363.6

Unallocated common stock of ESOP, at cost

(108.4)

(110.2)

(112.0)

(115.6)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(136.8)

(176.9)

(144.8)

(89.2)

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,469.0)

(1,469.0)

(1,469.0)

(1,469.0)

    Total stockholders' equity

7,901.8

7,783.0

7,749.6

7,602.8

    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$  64,642.4

$  63,672.6

$  63,340.7

$  63,091.8



(1)

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company completed a portfolio review to ensure consistent classification of certain commercial loans across the Company's franchise and conformity to industry practice for such loans. As a result, approximately $350 million of loans secured by non-owner-occupied commercial properties were prospectively reclassified, in March 2021, from commercial and industrial loans to commercial real estate loans. Prior period balances were not restated to conform to the current presentation. 

People's United Financial, Inc.










CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 





















Three Months Ended


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,

(in millions, except per common share data)

2021


2021


2021


2021


2020

Interest and dividend income:










  Commercial and industrial

$  103.3


$  104.3


$  107.9


$  116.1


$   111.3

  Commercial real estate

90.2


96.5


101.6


98.8


106.1

  Equipment financing

62.9


62.3


62.5


62.8


62.1

  Residential mortgage

57.2


58.8


64.4


69.9


74.9

  Home equity and other consumer

14.3


15.2


16.2


16.5


18.7

    Total interest on loans

327.9


337.1


352.6


364.1


373.1

  Securities

52.1


53.8


52.4


51.4


47.2

  Short-term investments

4.2


2.8


1.3


1.2


0.8

  Loans held-for-sale

-


0.1


-


0.3


0.4

    Total interest and dividend income

384.2


393.8


406.3


417.0


421.5

Interest expense:










  Deposits 

13.8


15.1


17.1


22.7


30.1

  Borrowings 

1.2


1.2


1.1


1.2


1.3

  Notes and debentures

7.2


7.2


7.2


7.2


7.3

    Total interest expense

22.2


23.5


25.4


31.1


38.7

    Net interest income

362.0


370.3


380.9


385.9


382.8

Provision for credit losses on loans 

(5.9)


12.0


(40.7)


(13.6)


14.7

Provision for credit losses on securities 

(0.1)


0.1


(0.1)


-


-

    Net interest income after provision for credit losses

368.0


358.2


421.7


399.5


368.1

Non-interest income:










  Bank service charges

25.8


25.9


24.9


23.5


24.7

  Investment management fees

20.5


21.1


21.5


19.9


18.9

  Commercial banking lending fees

16.3


11.8


14.1


13.6


15.5

  Operating lease income

11.6


10.6


11.2


11.3


12.9

  Cash management fees

9.3


9.6


9.6


9.2


9.1

  Customer interest rate swap income, net

1.2


1.8


2.4


0.1


2.2

  Gain on sale of business, net of expenses (1)

-


-


-


-


75.9

  Other non-interest income

14.9


19.6


15.3


17.0


19.0

    Total non-interest income

99.6


100.4


99.0


94.6


178.2

Non-interest expense:










  Compensation and benefits

161.5


167.7


177.6


172.8


166.6

  Occupancy and equipment 

47.2


50.2


50.0


49.1


50.9

  Professional and outside services

28.1


27.6


30.0


33.6


24.9

  Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets

8.3


8.9


8.8


11.0


9.7

  Operating lease expense

6.9


7.0


7.6


7.8


8.5

  Regulatory assessments

5.7


6.6


7.8


8.1


6.9

  Goodwill impairment (1)

-


-


-


-


353.0

  Other non-interest expense

20.0


21.2


23.2


29.5


25.9

    Total non-interest expense (1)

277.7


289.2


305.0


311.9


646.4

    Income (loss) before income tax expense

189.9


169.4


215.7


182.2


(100.1)

Income tax expense

40.0


29.7


44.9


37.7


45.2

    Net income (loss)

149.9


139.7


170.8


144.5


(145.3)

Preferred stock dividend

3.5


3.5


3.5


3.5


3.5

    Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$  146.4


$  136.2


$  167.3


$  141.0


$ (148.8)











Earnings (loss) per common share:










  Basic

$     0.35


$     0.32


$     0.40


$     0.34


$   (0.36)

  Diluted

0.34


0.32


0.39


0.33


(0.35)



(1)

The gain on sale of business, net of expenses, is considered non-operating income and goodwill impairment is considered a non-operating expense. Total non-interest expense also includes $10.7 million, $6.3 million, $11.2 million, $19.6 million and $4.9 million of non-operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

People's United Financial, Inc.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

(in millions, except per common share data)

2021


2020

Interest and dividend income:




  Commercial and industrial

$   431.6


$   440.8

  Commercial real estate

387.1


488.6

  Equipment financing

250.5


263.3

  Residential mortgage

250.3


332.2

  Home equity and other consumer

62.2


86.7

    Total interest on loans

1,381.7


1,611.6

  Securities

209.7


195.7

  Short-term investments

9.5


3.4

  Loans held-for-sale

0.4


4.3

    Total interest and dividend income

1,601.3


1,815.0

Interest expense:




  Deposits 

68.7


187.2

  Borrowings 

4.7


20.2

  Notes and debentures

28.8


31.8

    Total interest expense

102.2


239.2

    Net interest income

1,499.1


1,575.8

Provision for credit losses on loans 

(48.2)


156.1

Provision for credit losses on securities 

(0.1)


(0.3)

    Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,547.4


1,420.0

Non-interest income:




  Bank service charges

100.1


97.5

  Investment management fees

83.0


73.2

  Commercial banking lending fees

55.8


50.9

  Operating lease income

44.7


49.7

  Cash management fees

37.7


33.4

  Customer interest rate swap income, net

5.5


14.9

  Gain on sale of business, net of expenses (1)

-


75.9

  Other non-interest income

66.8


97.2

    Total non-interest income

393.6


492.7

Non-interest expense:




  Compensation and benefits

679.6


674.8

  Occupancy and equipment 

196.5


199.0

  Professional and outside services

119.3


113.2

  Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets

37.0


40.8

  Operating lease expense

29.3


36.4

  Regulatory assessments

28.2


32.7

  Goodwill impairment (1)

-


353.0

  Other non-interest expense

93.9


114.2

    Total non-interest expense (1)

1,183.8


1,564.1

    Income before income tax expense

757.2


348.6

Income tax expense

152.3


129.0

    Net income

604.9


219.6

Preferred stock dividend

14.1


14.1

    Net income available to common shareholders

$   590.8


$   205.5





Earnings per common share:




   Basic

$      1.40


$      0.49

   Diluted 

1.39


0.49



(1)

The gain on sale of business, net of expenses, is considered non-operating income and goodwill impairment is considered a non-operating expense. Total non-interest expense also includes $47.8 million and $45.9 million of non-operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

People's United Financial, Inc.












AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)





















December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Three months ended

Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

(dollars in millions)

Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:












Short-term investments

$  10,417.1

$      4.2

0.16%


$    6,999.3

$      2.8

0.16%


$    2,582.1

$      0.8

0.12%

Securities (2)

10,422.1

57.3

2.20


10,432.0

59.1

2.27


8,390.2

52.3

2.50

Loans:












  Commercial real estate 

12,278.8

90.2

2.94


12,906.9

96.5

2.99


13,574.3

106.1

3.13

  Commercial and industrial 

11,898.3

105.7

3.55


12,759.6

106.6

3.34


14,621.8

113.6

3.11

  Equipment financing

5,055.6

62.9

4.97


5,001.7

62.3

4.99


4,867.5

62.1

5.10

  Residential mortgage

7,127.8

57.2

3.21


7,437.6

58.9

3.16


8,821.0

75.3

3.41

  Home equity and other consumer

1,749.3

14.3

3.28


1,828.2

15.2

3.32


2,176.6

18.7

3.44

    Total loans

38,109.8

330.3

3.47


39,934.0

339.5

3.40


44,061.2

375.8

3.41

    Total earning assets

58,949.0

$ 391.8

2.66%


57,365.3

$ 401.4

2.80%


55,033.5

$ 428.9

3.12%

Other assets

6,192.5




6,511.1




7,362.6



    Total assets

$  65,141.5




$  63,876.4




$  62,396.1















Liabilities and stockholders' equity:












Deposits:












  Non-interest-bearing

$  17,849.1

$         -

-   %


$  16,469.5

$         -

-   %


$  14,742.6

$         -

-   %

  Savings, interest-bearing checking












    and money market

32,218.9

8.6

0.11


32,030.8

8.9

0.11


29,978.3

14.7

0.20

  Time

4,015.7

5.2

0.51


4,322.2

6.2

0.57


5,953.5

15.4

1.03

    Total deposits

54,083.7

13.8

0.10


52,822.5

15.1

0.11


50,674.4

30.1

0.24

Borrowings:












  Federal Home Loan Bank advances

569.5

1.1

0.78


569.6

1.1

0.79


571.8

1.1

0.77

  Customer repurchase agreements

404.8

0.1

0.10


370.5

0.1

0.10


447.6

0.2

0.15

  Federal funds purchased

-

-

-


-

-

-


213.3

-

0.09

    Total borrowings

974.3

1.2

0.50


940.1

1.2

0.52


1,232.7

1.3

0.43

Notes and debentures

996.4

7.2

2.89


1,001.7

7.2

2.85


1,010.8

7.3

2.89

    Total funding liabilities

56,054.4

$   22.2

0.16%


54,764.3

$   23.5

0.17%


52,917.9

$   38.7

0.29%

Other liabilities

1,297.2




1,332.8




1,594.2



    Total liabilities

57,351.6




56,097.1




54,512.1



Stockholders' equity

7,789.9




7,779.3




7,884.0



    Total liabilities and












      stockholders' equity

$  65,141.5




$  63,876.4




$  62,396.1















Net interest income/spread (3)


$ 369.6

2.50%



$ 377.9

2.63%



$ 390.2

2.83%













Net interest margin



2.51%




2.64%




2.84%













(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized. 

(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.

(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $7.6 million, $7.6 million and $7.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

People's United Financial, Inc.








AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS












December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

Twelve months ended

Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

(dollars in millions)

Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:








Short-term investments

$    6,986.1

$          9.5

0.14%


$    1,125.1

$          3.4

0.31%

Securities (1)

10,211.3

230.7

2.26


8,143.7

215.7

2.65

Loans:








  Commercial real estate

12,972.5

387.1

2.98


14,057.6

488.6

3.48

  Commercial and industrial

13,129.2

441.2

3.36


13,456.8

451.0

3.35

  Equipment financing

4,970.2

250.5

5.04


4,898.2

263.3

5.38

  Residential mortgage

7,676.5

250.7

3.27


9,569.2

333.3

3.48

  Home equity and other consumer

1,881.8

62.2

3.31


2,400.5

89.5

3.73

    Total loans

40,630.2

1,391.7

3.43


44,382.3

1,625.7

3.66

    Total earning assets

57,827.6

$  1,631.9

2.82%


53,651.1

$  1,844.8

3.44%

Other assets

6,425.5




7,387.0



    Total assets

$  64,253.1




$  61,038.1











Liabilities and stockholders' equity:








Deposits:








  Non-interest-bearing

$  16,621.0

$              -

-   %


$  12,864.4

$              -

-   %

  Savings, interest-bearing checking








    and money market

32,040.6

40.4

0.13


27,831.9

92.2

0.33

  Time

4,546.5

28.3

0.62


7,520.6

95.0

1.26

    Total deposits

53,208.1

68.7

0.13


48,216.9

187.2

0.39

Borrowings:








  Federal Home Loan Bank advances

569.6

4.3

0.75


1,371.2

13.7

1.00

  Customer repurchase agreements

394.3

0.4

0.11


379.0

1.1

0.29

  Federal funds purchased

52.8

-

0.09


688.2

5.4

0.79

    Total borrowings

1,016.7

4.7

0.47


2,438.4

20.2

0.83

Notes and debentures

1,002.3

28.8

2.87


1,009.5

31.8

3.15

    Total funding liabilities

55,227.1

$      102.2

0.19%


51,664.8

$      239.2

0.46%

Other liabilities

1,323.0




1,561.5



    Total liabilities

56,550.1




53,226.3



Stockholders' equity

7,703.0




7,811.8



    Total liabilities and








      stockholders' equity

$  64,253.1




$  61,038.1











Net interest income/spread (2)


$  1,529.7

2.63%



$  1,605.6

2.98%









Net interest margin



2.65%




2.99%









(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.



(2) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $30.6 million and $29.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

People's United Financial, Inc.












NON-PERFORMING ASSETS


























Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


(dollars in millions)


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


Non-accrual loans:












Commercial:












  Commercial real estate

$

104.8

$

98.7

$

96.1

$

90.2

$

60.4


  Commercial and industrial


43.9


57.2


57.0


69.2


76.4


  Equipment financing


83.3


99.2


107.2


118.1


109.3


    Total Commercial


232.0


255.1


260.3


277.5


246.1


Retail:












  Residential mortgage


41.8


49.1


49.5


56.9


62.3


  Home equity


14.6


16.3


18.1


18.7


20.5


  Other consumer


0.1


-


0.1


0.2


0.2


    Total Retail


56.5


65.4


67.7


75.8


83.0


    Total non-accrual loans (1)


288.5


320.5


328.0


353.3


329.1


Real estate owned:












  Residential


1.4


1.6


1.6


1.5


3.2


  Commercial


-


-


3.5


3.5


3.6


    Total real estate owned


1.4


1.6


5.1


5.0


6.8


Repossessed assets


3.7


7.4


5.6


5.4


5.7


    Total non-performing assets

$

293.6

$

329.5

$

338.7

$

363.7

$

341.6














Non-accrual loans as a percentage of total loans


0.76

%

0.81

%

0.79

%

0.83

%

0.75

%

Non-performing assets as a percentage of:












  Total loans, real estate owned and repossessed assets

0.78


0.83


0.82


0.85


0.78


  Tangible stockholders' equity and allowance












     for credit losses


5.40


6.20


6.43


7.05


6.59














(1) Reported net of government guarantees totaling $2.9 million at December 31, 2021, $1.1 million at September 30, 2021, $1.2 million at June 30, 2021, $2.5 million at March 31, 2021 and $2.5 million at December 31, 2020.

People's United Financial, Inc.
























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS





















Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


(dollars in millions)


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


Allowance for credit losses on loans:












Balance at beginning of period

$

352.4

$

348.1

$

399.1

$

425.1

$

423.8


  Charge-offs 


(6.5)


(13.2)


(13.9)


(17.8)


(16.7)


  Recoveries 


3.6


5.5


3.6


5.4


3.3


    Net loan charge-offs 


(2.9)


(7.7)


(10.3)


(12.4)


(13.4)


  Provision for credit losses on loans 


(5.9)


12.0


(40.7)


(13.6)


14.7


    Balance at end of period 

$

343.6

$

352.4

$

348.1

$

399.1

$

425.1














Allowance for credit losses on loans 












   as a percentage of:












    Total loans


0.91

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.93

%

0.97

%

    Non-accrual loans


119.1


109.9


106.1


113.0


129.1


NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)

























Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


(dollars in millions)


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


Commercial:












  Commercial real estate

$

0.2

$

3.7

$

0.8

$

5.8

$

0.1


  Commercial and industrial


(0.3)


0.3


3.0


(0.5)


6.6


  Equipment financing


4.2


4.2


6.9


7.2


6.8


    Total


4.1


8.2


10.7


12.5


13.5


Retail:












  Residential mortgage


(0.6)


(0.7)


(0.4)


(0.3)


(0.3)


  Home equity


(0.8)


(0.1)


(0.2)


(0.2)


-


  Other consumer


0.2


0.3


0.2


0.4


0.2


    Total


(1.2)


(0.5)


(0.4)


(0.1)


(0.1)


    Total net loan charge-offs

$

2.9

$

7.7

$

10.3

$

12.4

$

13.4














Net loan charge-offs to












  average total loans (annualized)


0.03

%

0.08

%

0.10

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

People's United Financial, Inc.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP

    In addition to evaluating People's United Financial Inc. ("People's United") results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios, tangible book value per common share and operating earnings metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding People's United's underlying operating performance and trends, and facilitates comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Further, the efficiency ratio and operating earnings metrics are used by management in its assessment of financial performance, including non-interest expense control, while the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are used to analyze the relative strength of People's United's capital position. 

    The efficiency ratio, which represents an approximate measure of the cost required by People's United to generate a dollar of revenue, is the ratio of (i) total non-interest expense (excluding operating lease expense, goodwill impairment charges, amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets, losses on real estate assets and non-recurring expenses) (the numerator) to (ii) net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis plus total non-interest income (including the FTE adjustment on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, the netting of operating lease expense and excluding gains and losses on sales of assets other than residential mortgage loans and acquired loans, and non-recurring income) (the denominator). People's United generally considers an item of income or expense to be non-recurring if it is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type incurred within the last two years and is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type reasonably expected to be incurred within the following two years.

     Operating earnings exclude from net income available to common shareholders those items that management considers to be of such a non-recurring or infrequent nature that, by excluding such items (net of income taxes), People's United's results can be measured and assessed on a more consistent basis from period to period. Items excluded from operating earnings, which include, but are not limited to: (i) non-recurring gains/losses; (ii) merger-related expenses, including acquisition integration and other costs; (iii) writedowns of banking house assets and related lease termination costs; (iv) severance-related costs; and (v) charges related to executive-level management separation costs, are generally also excluded when calculating the efficiency ratio. Operating earnings per common share ("EPS") is derived by determining the per common share impact of the respective adjustments to arrive at operating earnings and adding (subtracting) such amounts to (from) diluted EPS, as reported. Operating return on average assets is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average total assets. Operating return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average tangible common equity. The operating common dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing common dividends paid by operating earnings for the respective period.

    Pre-provision net revenue is a useful financial measure as it enables an assessment of the Company's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle as well as providing an additional basis for comparing the Company's results of operation between periods by isolating the impact of the provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

    The tangible common equity ratio is the ratio of (i) tangible common equity (total stockholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the numerator) to (ii) tangible assets (total assets less goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the denominator). Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares (total common shares issued, less common shares classified as treasury shares and unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") common shares).

    In light of diversity in presentation among financial institutions, the methodologies used by People's United for determining the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above may differ from those used by other financial institutions.

People's United Financial, Inc.















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued






















OPERATING NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO











Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions)


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


2021


2020

Total non-interest expense 


$   277.7


$   289.2


$   305.0


$   311.9


$   646.4


$  1,183.8


$  1,564.1

Adjustments to arrive at operating















  non-interest expense:















  Stop & Shop contract termination costs


(8.5)


(1.6)


(2.0)


(12.1)


-


(24.2)


-

  Merger-related expenses


(2.2)


(4.7)


(9.2)


(7.5)


(4.9)


(23.6)


(45.9)

  Goodwill impairment charge


-


-


-


-


(353.0)


-


(353.0)

    Total


(10.7)


(6.3)


(11.2)


(19.6)


(357.9)


(47.8)


(398.9)

    Operating non-interest expense


267.0


282.9


293.8


292.3


288.5


1,136.0


1,165.2
















Adjustments:















  Amortization of other acquisition-related













     intangible assets


(8.3)


(8.9)


(8.8)


(11.0)


(9.7)


(37.0)


(40.8)

  Operating lease expense


(6.9)


(7.0)


(7.6)


(7.8)


(8.5)


(29.3)


(36.4)

  Other (1)


(1.2)


(1.2)


(1.3)


(1.7)


(1.3)


(5.4)


(10.2)

    Total non-interest expense for















      efficiency ratio


$   250.6


$   265.8


$   276.1


$   271.8


$   269.0


$  1,064.3


$  1,077.8
















Net interest income (FTE basis)


$   369.6


$   377.9


$   388.7


$   393.5


$   390.2


$  1,529.7


$  1,605.6

Total non-interest income


99.6


100.4


99.0


94.6


178.2


393.6


492.7

    Total revenues


469.2


478.3


487.7


488.1


568.4


1,923.3


2,098.3

Adjustments:















  Operating lease expense


(6.9)


(7.0)


(7.6)


(7.8)


(8.5)


(29.3)


(36.4)

  BOLI FTE adjustment


0.7


1.0


0.7


0.6


0.9


3.0


3.5

  Gain on sale of business, net of expenses

-


-


-


-


(75.9)


-


(75.9)

  Other (2)


0.2


(4.0)


-


(1.1)


-


(4.9)


(0.4)

    Total revenues for efficiency ratio


$   463.2


$   468.3


$   480.8


$   479.8


$   484.9


$  1,892.1


$  1,989.1

    Efficiency ratio


54.1%


56.8%


57.4%


56.6%


55.5%


56.2%


54.2%
















(1)  Items classified as "other" and deducted from non-interest expense for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio include certain franchise taxes and real estate owned expenses.

(2)  Items classified as "other" and added to (deducted from) total revenues for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio include, as applicable, asset write-offs and gains/losses associated with the sale of branch locations. 
















PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE

















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,

(in millions)


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net interest income


$   362.0


$   370.3


$   380.9


$   385.9


$   382.8


$  1,499.1


$  1,575.8

Non-interest income


99.6


100.4


99.0


94.6


178.2


393.6


492.7

Non-interest expense


(277.7)


(289.2)


(305.0)


(311.9)


(646.4)


(1,183.8)


(1,564.1)

    Pre-provision net revenue


183.9


181.5


174.9


168.6


(85.4)


708.9


504.4

Non-operating income


-


-


-


-


(75.9)


-


(75.9)

Non-operating expense


10.7


6.3


11.2


19.6


357.9


47.8


398.9

    Operating pre-provision net revenue


$   194.6


$   187.8


$   186.1


$   188.2


$   196.6


$     756.7


$     827.4

People's United Financial, Inc.















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued
























OPERATING EARNINGS

















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


2021 (1)


2020

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$   146.4


$   136.2


$   167.3


$   141.0


$ (148.8)


$   590.8


$   205.5

Adjustments to arrive at operating earnings:















  Stop & Shop contract termination costs


8.5


1.6


2.0


12.1


-


24.2


-

  Merger-related expenses


2.2


4.7


9.2


7.5


4.9


23.6


45.9

  Goodwill impairment charge (2)


-


-


-


-


353.0


-


353.0

  Gain on sale of business, net of expenses


-


-


-


-


(75.9)


-


(75.9)

    Total pre-tax adjustments


10.7


6.3


11.2


19.6


282.0


47.8


323.0

  Tax effect (2)


(2.2)


(1.4)


(2.4)


(4.1)


14.5


(10.0)


6.1

    Total adjustments, net of tax


8.5


4.9


8.8


15.5


296.5


37.8


329.1

    Operating earnings


$   154.9


$   141.1


$   176.1


$   156.5


$   147.7


$   628.6


$   534.6
















Diluted EPS, as reported


$      0.34


$      0.32


$      0.39


$      0.33


$   (0.35)


$      1.39


$      0.49

Adjustments to arrive at operating EPS:















  Stop & Shop contract termination costs


0.02


-


-


0.02


-


0.04


-

  Merger-related expenses


-


0.01


0.02


0.02


0.01


0.05


0.09

  Goodwill impairment charge (2)


-


-


-


-


0.83


-


0.83

  Gain on sale of business, net of expenses


-


-


-


-


(0.14)


-


(0.14)

    Total adjustments per common share 


0.02


0.01


0.02


0.04


0.70


0.09


0.78

    Operating EPS


$      0.36


$      0.33


$      0.41


$      0.37


$      0.35


$      1.48


$      1.27
















Average total assets


$ 65,142


$ 63,876


$ 63,930


$ 64,057


$ 62,396


$ 64,253


$ 61,038
















Operating return on















  average assets (annualized)


0.95%


0.88%


1.10%


0.98%


0.95%


0.98%


0.88%
















(1) The sum of the quarterly amounts for certain line items may not equal the twelve months amounts due to rounding.



(2) The goodwill impairment charge for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 is non-tax-deductible.


















OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY













Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions)


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


2021


2020

Operating earnings


$   154.9


$   141.1


$   176.1


$   156.5


$   147.7


$   628.6


$   534.6
















Average stockholders' equity


$   7,790


$   7,779


$   7,634


$   7,606


$   7,884


$   7,703


$   7,812

Less: Average preferred stock


244


244


244


244


244


244


244

Average common equity


7,546


7,535


7,390


7,362


7,640


7,459


7,568

Less: Average goodwill and average other















         acquisition-related intangible assets


2,813


2,822


2,831


2,842


3,213


2,827


3,247

Average tangible common equity


$   4,733


$   4,713


$   4,559


$   4,520


$   4,427


$   4,632


$   4,321
















Operating return on average tangible















  common equity (annualized)


13.1%


12.0%


15.4%


13.8%


13.3%


13.6%


12.4%

People's United Financial, Inc.















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued






















OPERATING COMMON DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions)


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


2021


2020

Common dividends paid


$      77.4


$      77.4


$      77.3


$      75.7


$      75.6


$   307.8


$   304.1

Operating earnings


$   154.9


$   141.1


$   176.1


$   156.5


$   147.7


$   628.6


$   534.6
















Operating common dividend payout ratio


50.0%


54.8%


43.9%


48.4%


51.2%


49.0%


56.9%
















TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO

















Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,





(dollars in millions)


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020





Total stockholders' equity


$   7,902


$   7,783


$   7,750


$   7,592


$   7,603





Less: Preferred stock


244


244


244


244


244





Common equity


7,658


7,539


7,506


7,348


7,359





Less: Goodwill and other















         acquisition-related intangible assets


2,809


2,817


2,826


2,835


2,846





Tangible common equity


$   4,849


$   4,722


$   4,680


$   4,513


$   4,513




















Total assets


$ 64,642


$ 63,673


$ 63,341


$ 64,172


$ 63,092





Less: Goodwill and other















         acquisition-related intangible assets


2,809


2,817


2,826


2,835


2,846





Tangible assets


$ 61,833


$ 60,856


$ 60,515


$ 61,337


$ 60,246




















Tangible common equity ratio


7.8%


7.8%


7.7%


7.4%


7.5%




















TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
















Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,





(in millions, except per common share data)

2021


2021


2021


2021


2020





Tangible common equity


$   4,849


$   4,722


$   4,680


$   4,513


$   4,513




















Common shares issued


536.90


536.75


536.75


536.20


533.68





Less: Shares classified as treasury shares


108.98


108.98


108.98


108.98


109.00





Common shares outstanding


427.92


427.77


427.77


427.22


424.68





Less: Unallocated ESOP shares


5.23


5.31


5.40


5.49


5.57





Common shares


422.69


422.46


422.37


421.73


419.11




















Tangible book value per common share


$   11.47


$   11.18


$   11.08


$   10.70


$   10.77





