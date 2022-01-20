Prime Therapeutics earns re-accreditations from URAC, NCQA

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a demonstration of its commitment to quality health care, Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a leading pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving nearly 33 million members, has been re-accredited by URAC and National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).



"As a company focused on providing total drug management, Prime aims to service our health plan and employer clients with the utmost quality," said Renee Treberg, chief compliance officer at Prime. "We are extremely proud to have been reaccredited by both URAC and NCQA as it represents the gold standard in our industry and validates that Prime provides solid, high quality programs for our clients and their members. We hope people will see the URAC and NCQA seals and know that we've been evaluated in a rigorous, meaningful way and that they can be confident doing business with us."

URAC

Prime has earned full URAC re-accreditation in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM). URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. By achieving this status, Prime has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes, and better patient outcomes. The accreditation process demonstrates a commitment to quality services and serves as a framework to improve business processes through benchmarking organizations against nationally recognized standards.



Prime's URAC accreditation is valid Jan. 1, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2025.



National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

Prime will continue its NCQA programs in two areas: Health Information Products (HIP) – Pharmacy Benefit Information and Utilization Management. NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality by accrediting and certifying a wide range of health care organizations. Prime's certification in the Pharmacy Benefit Information category demonstrates Prime's proven ability to provide members with information needed to understand

and use their pharmacy benefits. The Utilization Management Accreditation helps ensure members have the proper care and required services without overusing resources.



The HIP Certification became effective Oct. 16, 2020 and continues through Oct. 16, 2022. The Utilization Management accreditation became effective Dec. 1, 2021 and continues through Dec. 1, 2024.



