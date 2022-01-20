WEBSTER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS OF $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $108.4 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $57.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.31 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, adjusting for a net $13.7 million ($10.1 million after tax) of merger related, strategic optimization, and debt prepayment expenses.

For the full year 2021, earnings applicable to common shareholders was $398.7 million, or $4.42 per diluted share, and includes $47.1 million ($39.1 million after tax) of merger related, strategic optimization, and debt prepayment expenses.

"We are very proud of our performance for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2021, as we achieved a record level of EPS and net income on both a quarterly and full-year basis," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "As we have secured all regulatory approvals, we look forward to closing our merger with Sterling. The combination will form a uniquely positioned commercial bank that will further the exceptional performance Webster's stakeholders have come to expect."

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2021:

Revenue of $316.9 million , an increase of 7.9 percent compared to the prior year.

Loan growth of 4.1 percent linked quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, led by commercial and residential which together increased 5.0 percent.

Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) benefit of $15.0 million with a reserve decrease of $13.7 million compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.35 percent, or 1.37 percent excluding $0.2 billion of PPP loans.

Deposit decline of $0.2 billion or 0.6 percent linked quarter, with decreases of $239.7 million in money market deposits and $94.3 million in demand deposits.

Charges related to merger, strategic optimization initiatives, and debt prepayments totaled $13.7 million .

Net interest margin of 2.73 percent.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 54.85 percent.

"Our financial performance is the result of a broad effort across our company," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We continued to generate robust loan growth, we were successful in deploying the meaningful liquidity our deposit growth generated, and measures of asset quality remained exceptionally strong. We approach our merger with Sterling with substantial momentum."

Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2020

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of December 31, 2021, Commercial Banking had $15.2 billion in loans and leases and $9.6 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2021 2020

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$151,767 $137,291



10.5 % Non-interest income

31,304 25,523



22.7

Operating revenue

183,071 162,814



12.4

Non-interest expense

66,263 67,989



2.5

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$116,808 $94,825



23.2



























Percent



At December 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2021 2020

(Decrease) Loans and leases

$15,210 $14,573



4.4 % Deposits

9,645 8,191



17.7

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

7,202 6,586



9.4



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $22.0 million to $116.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $14.5 million to $151.8 million, primarily driven by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $5.8 million to $31.3 million, driven by a gain on loan sale and trust and investment service fees. Non-interest expense decreased $1.7 million to $66.3 million, primarily driven by lower support costs.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2021, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.4 billion in deposit balances and $3.7 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2021 2020

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$42,219 $40,495



4.3 % Non-interest income

24,499 24,105



1.6

Operating revenue

66,718 64,600



3.3

Non-interest expense

34,155 34,750



1.7

Pre-tax, net revenue

$32,563 $29,850



9.1



























Percent



At December 31,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2021 2020

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

2,992 2,953



1.3 %















Deposits

$7,398 $7,120



3.9

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,719 2,853



30.3

Total footings

$11,117 $9,973



11.5



Pre-tax net revenue increased $2.7 million to $32.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $1.7 million to $42.2 million, due to growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.4 million to $24.5 million, primarily due to increased interchange revenue. Non-interest expense decreased $0.6 million to $34.2 million, primarily due to reduced occupancy, telephone, and postage costs.

Retail Banking

Retail Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Retail Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of December 31, 2021, Retail Banking had $7.1 billion in loans and $12.8 billion in deposit balances.

Retail Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2021 2020

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$93,749 $85,404



9.8 % Non-interest income

17,323 18,064



(4.1)

Operating revenue

111,072 103,468



7.3

Non-interest expense

74,310 79,687



6.7

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$36,762 $23,781



54.6



























Percent



At December 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2021 2020

(Decrease) Loans

$7,062 $7,068



(0.1) % Deposits

12,802 12,024



6.5



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $13.0 million to $36.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $8.3 million to $93.7 million, driven by deposit balance growth and lower interest paid on deposits, partially offset by lower loan balances. Non-interest income decreased $0.7 million to $17.3 million, resulting from lower mortgage banking fee income, partially offset by higher deposit service fees, loan servicing income, and credit card and merchant services fees. Non-interest expense decreased $5.4 million to $74.3 million, driven by lower employee-related, occupancy, technology and equipment, and marketing expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

Net interest income was $226.8 million compared to $216.9 million .

Net interest margin was 2.73 percent compared to 2.83 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 24 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 14 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $33.5 billion and grew by $2.6 billion , or 8.4 percent.

Average loans and leases totaled $21.9 billion and grew by $0.2 billion , or 0.8 percent.

Average deposits totaled $30.1 billion and grew by $2.9 billion , or 10.7 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses reflects a $15.0 million benefit in the quarter, contributing to a $13.7 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects a stable economic outlook and favorable credit quality trends. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $7.8 million in the prior quarter compared to a benefit of $1.0 million a year ago.

Net (recoveries) were $(1.2) million , compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million in the prior quarter and $9.4 million a year ago. The ratio of net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was (0.02) percent, compared to 0.02 percent in the prior quarter and 0.17 percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.35 percent of total loans at December 31, 2021 , compared to 1.46 percent at September 30, 2021 and 1.66 percent at December 31, 2020 . Excluding $0.2 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.37 percent at December 31, 2021 , compared to 1.49 percent at September 30, 2021 excluding $0.4 billion of risk free PPP loans, and 1.76 percent at December 31, 2020 excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans. The allowance represented 274 percent of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 309 percent at September 30, 2021 and 214 percent at December 31, 2020 .

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

Total non-interest income was $90.1 million compared to $76.8 million , an increase of $13.3 million . This primarily reflects an increase of $12.5 million in Other primarily due to realized gains and fair value adjustments on direct investments and a gain on the sale of a commercial loan; $2.8 million in deposit service fees driven by higher levels of transactional fees across all three business lines; and $1.3 million primarily due to increased investment activity. These increases were partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in mortgage banking activities which is in line with our strategic choice to originate loans for portfolio along with lower spreads on loans originated for sale.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

Total non-interest expense was $189.9 million compared to $219.5 million , a decrease of $29.6 million . Total non-interest expense includes a net $13.7 million of merger, strategic initiative, and debt prepayment charges compared to $38.3 million of strategic initiatives a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense decreased $5.0 million driven by the benefits of our strategic initiatives partially offset by higher performance-based compensation and medical claims.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

Income tax expense was $31.0 million compared to $15.1 million , and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent compared to 20.1 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the effects of increased pre-tax income in 2021 compared to 2020, partially offset by the recognition of a higher level of net discrete tax benefits during the period compared to a year ago.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $10.4 billion , compared to $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021 and $8.9 billion at December 31, 2020 . The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $7.2 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $44.7 million at September 30, 2021 and $92.5 million at December 31, 2020 . The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $82.6 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $152.9 million at September 30, 2021 and $267.2 million at December 31, 2020 .

Loans:

Total loans were $22.3 billion , compared to $21.6 billion at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 . Compared to September 30, 2021 , commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $601.6 million , residential mortgages increased by $245.4 million , and commercial real estate loans increased by $80.5 million while consumer loans decreased by $52.1 million , and PPP loans decreased by $183.9 million .

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $1.0 billion , residential mortgages increased by $0.6 billion , and commercial real estate loans increased by $0.3 billion , while consumer loans decreased by $0.3 billion . PPP loans totaled $0.2 billion at December 31, 2021 .

Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.553 billion , compared to $1.987 billion in the prior quarter and $1.804 billion a year ago. In addition, $42 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $57 million in the prior quarter and $125 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $109.8 million , or 0.49 percent of total loans, compared to $101.8 million , or 0.47 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2021 and $168.0 million , or 0.78 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2020 . As of December 31, 2021 , $60.3 million of nonperforming loans were contractually current.

Past due loans were $21.9 million , compared to $17.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $32.9 million at December 31, 2020 .

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $29.8 billion , compared to $30.0 billion at September 30, 2021 and $27.3 billion at December 31, 2020 . Core deposits to total deposits were 94.0 percent, compared to 93.7 percent at September 30, 2021 and 90.9 percent at December 31, 2020 . The loan to deposit ratio was 74.6 percent, compared to 71.9 percent at September 30, 2021 and 79.2 percent at December 31, 2020 .

Total borrowings were $1.2 billion , compared to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.7 billion at December 31, 2020 .

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 13.35 percent and 16.23 percent, respectively, compared to 7.51 percent and 9.31 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.39 percent and 7.97 percent, respectively, compared to 8.35 percent and 7.90 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2020 . The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.72 percent, compared to 11.35 percent at December 31, 2020 .

Book value and tangible book value per common share were $36.36 and $30.22 , respectively, compared to $34.25 and $28.04 , respectively, at December 31, 2020 .

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $34.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com .

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's fourth quarter 2021 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 877-407-8289, or 201-689-8341 for international callers. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available on the Webster website ( www.wbst.com ). A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on January 20, 2022. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13725763.

Media Contact

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610

acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact

Kristen Manginelli, 203-578-2307

kmanginelli@websterbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to complete the merger with Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from our completed branch consolidations and other strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (7) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (8) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (9) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (10) inflation, changes in interest rates (including the replacement of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark), and monetary fluctuations; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (19) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; (20) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (21) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (22) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)





At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021





December 31,

2020









































Income and performance ratios:





































Net income $ 111,038



$ 95,713



$ 94,035



$ 108,078



$ 60,044

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

108,426





93,171





91,555





105,530





57,715

Earnings per diluted common share

1.20





1.03





1.01





1.17





0.64

Return on average assets

1.26 %



1.10 %



1.12 %



1.31 %



0.73 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity(non-GAAP)

16.23





14.16





14.26





16.79





9.31

Return on average common shareholders' equity

13.35





11.61





11.63





13.65





7.51

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

28.44





26.73





24.77





25.54





26.14









































Asset quality:





































Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 301,187



$ 314,922



$ 307,945



$ 328,351



$ 359,431

Nonperforming assets

112,590





104,209





123,497





152,808





170,314

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.35 %



1.46 %



1.43 %



1.54 %



1.66 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

(0.02)





0.02





(0.02)





0.10





0.17

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.49





0.47





0.56





0.71





0.78

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.51





0.48





0.57





0.72





0.79

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

274.36





309.44





255.05





218.29





213.94









































Other ratios:





































Tangible equity(non-GAAP)

8.39 %



8.12 %



8.35 %



8.30 %



8.35 % Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.97





7.71





7.91





7.85





7.90

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.32





12.39





12.30





12.55





11.99

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.64





13.79





13.70





14.08





13.59

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.72





11.77





11.66





11.89





11.35

Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.85





9.57





9.86





9.84





9.92

Net interest margin

2.73





2.80





2.82





2.92





2.83

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

54.85





54.84





56.64





58.46





60.27









































Equity and share related:





































Common equity $ 3,293,288



$ 3,241,152



$ 3,184,668



$ 3,127,891



$ 3,089,588

Book value per common share

36.36





35.78





35.15





34.60





34.25

Tangible book value per common share(non-GAAP)

30.22





29.63





28.99





28.41





28.04

Common stock closing price

55.84





54.46





53.34





55.11





42.15

Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

90,584





90,588





90,594





90,410





90,199

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

90,052





90,038





90,027





89,809





89,645

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,284





90,232





90,221





90,108





89,915





(a) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital for two years followed by a three year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts for all periods presented exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands)

December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





December 31,

2020 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 137,385



$ 161,369



$ 193,501 Interest-bearing deposits

324,185





2,442,790





69,603 Securities:



















Available for sale

4,234,854





3,410,443





3,326,776 Held to maturity, net

6,198,125





5,986,308





5,567,889 Total securities, net

10,432,979





9,396,751





8,894,665 Loans held for sale

4,694





24,969





14,012 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

8,576,786





8,159,127





8,577,898 Commercial real estate

6,603,180





6,522,679





6,322,637 Residential mortgages

5,412,905





5,167,527





4,782,016 Consumer

1,678,858





1,731,002





1,958,664 Total loans and leases

22,271,729





21,580,335





21,641,215 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(301,187)





(314,922)





(359,431) Loans and leases, net

21,970,542





21,265,413





21,281,784 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

71,836





75,936





77,594 Premises and equipment, net

204,557





209,573





226,743 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

556,242





557,360





560,756 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

572,305





572,368





564,195 Deferred tax asset, net

109,405





96,489





81,286 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

531,469





571,240





626,551 Total Assets $ 34,915,599



$ 35,374,258



$ 32,590,690





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 7,060,488



$ 7,154,835



$ 6,155,592 Health savings accounts

7,397,582





7,329,405





7,120,017 Interest-bearing checking

4,182,497





4,181,825





3,652,763 Money market

3,718,953





3,958,700





2,940,215 Savings

5,689,739





5,517,189





4,979,031 Certificates of deposit

1,797,770





1,884,373





2,487,818 Total deposits

29,847,029





30,026,327





27,335,436 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

674,896





655,871





995,355 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,997





113,334





133,164 Long-term debt

562,931





564,114





567,663 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

381,421





628,423





324,447 Total liabilities

31,477,274





31,988,069





29,356,065 Preferred stock

145,037





145,037





145,037 Common shareholders' equity

3,293,288





3,241,152





3,089,588 Total shareholders' equity

3,438,325





3,386,189





3,234,625 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 34,915,599



$ 35,374,258



$ 32,590,690

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2021





2020





2021





2020 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 189,985



$ 189,010



$ 762,713



$ 789,719 Interest and dividends on securities

45,990





46,874





179,885





211,561 Loans held for sale

45





181





246





769 Total interest income

236,020





236,065





942,844





1,002,049 Interest expense:



























Deposits

4,027





8,651





20,131





67,897 Borrowings

5,211





10,485





21,624





42,759 Total interest expense

9,238





19,136





41,755





110,656 Net interest income

226,782





216,929





901,089





891,393 Provision for credit losses

(15,000)





(1,000)





(54,500)





137,750 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

241,782





217,929





955,589





753,643 Non-interest income:



























Deposit service fees

40,544





38,345





162,710





156,032 Loan and lease related fees

9,602





9,095





36,658





29,127 Wealth and investment services

10,111





8,820





39,586





32,916 Mortgage banking activities

733





4,110





6,219





18,295 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,627





3,662





14,429





14,561 Gain on investment securities, net

-





-





-





8 Other income

25,521





12,731





63,770





34,338 Total non-interest income

90,138





76,763





323,372





285,277 Non-interest expense:



























Compensation and benefits

109,283





122,754





419,989





428,391 Occupancy

13,256





28,024





55,346





71,029 Technology and equipment

28,750





29,122





112,831





112,273 Marketing

2,599





3,485





12,051





14,125 Professional and outside services

9,360





11,380





47,235





32,424 Intangible assets amortization

1,118





1,147





4,513





4,160 Loan workout expenses

244





261





1,168





1,758 Deposit insurance

4,234





4,372





15,794





18,316 Other expenses

21,009





18,985





76,173





76,470 Total non-interest expense

189,853





219,530





745,100





758,946 Income before income taxes

142,067





75,162





533,861





279,974 Income tax expense

31,029





15,118





124,997





59,353 Net income

111,038





60,044





408,864





220,621 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,612)





(2,329)





(10,177)





(9,147) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 108,426



$ 57,715



$ 398,687



$ 211,474





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,284





89,915





90,206





90,151





























Earnings per common share:



























Basic $ 1.20



$ 0.64



$ 4.43



$ 2.35 Diluted

1.20





0.64





4.42





2.35

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021





December 31,

2020 Interest income:



































Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 189,985



$ 196,273



$ 185,919



$ 190,536



$ 189,010 Interest and dividends on securities

45,990





43,362





45,586





44,947





46,874 Loans held for sale

45





57





53





91





181 Total interest income

236,020





239,692





231,558





235,574





236,065 Interest expense:



































Deposits

4,027





4,571





5,094





6,439





8,651 Borrowings

5,211





5,430





5,612





5,371





10,485 Total interest expense

9,238





10,001





10,706





11,810





19,136 Net interest income

226,782





229,691





220,852





223,764





216,929 Provision for credit losses

(15,000)





7,750





(21,500)





(25,750)





(1,000) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

241,782





221,941





242,352





249,514





217,929 Non-interest income:



































Deposit service fees

40,544





40,258





41,439





40,469





38,345 Loan and lease related fees

9,602





10,881





7,862





8,313





9,095 Wealth and investment services

10,111





9,985





10,087





9,403





8,820 Mortgage banking activities

733





1,525





1,319





2,642





4,110 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,627





3,666





3,603





3,533





3,662 Other income

25,521





17,460





8,392





12,397





12,731 Total non-interest income

90,138





83,775





72,702





76,757





76,763 Non-interest expense:



































Compensation and benefits

109,283





105,352





97,754





107,600





122,754 Occupancy

13,256





12,430





14,010





15,650





28,024 Technology and equipment

28,750





28,441





27,124





28,516





29,122 Marketing

2,599





3,721





3,227





2,504





3,485 Professional and outside services

9,360





7,074





21,025





9,776





11,380 Intangible assets amortization

1,118





1,124





1,132





1,139





1,147 Loan workout expenses

244





203





327





394





261 Deposit insurance

4,234





3,855





3,749





3,956





4,372 Other expenses

21,009





18,037





18,680





18,447





18,985 Total non-interest expense

189,853





180,237





187,028





187,982





219,530 Income before income taxes

142,067





125,479





128,026





138,289





75,162 Income tax expense

31,029





29,766





33,991





30,211





15,118 Net income

111,038





95,713





94,035





108,078





60,044 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,612)





(2,542)





(2,480)





(2,548)





(2,329) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 108,426



$ 93,171



$ 91,555



$ 105,530



$ 57,715





































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,284





90,232





90,221





90,108





89,915





































Earnings per common share:



































Basic $ 1.20



$ 1.03



$ 1.02



$ 1.18



$ 0.64 Diluted

1.20





1.03





1.01





1.17





0.64

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,





2021













2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 21,902,101



$ 190,698





3.43 %









$ 21,729,250

$ 189,829

3.44 % Investment securities (a)

10,267,103





46,903





1.89













8,923,336



48,124

2.22

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

72,972





315





1.71













85,535



484

2.25

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

1,214,479





456





0.15













102,011



24

0.09

Loans held for sale

8,302





45





2.15













25,777



181

2.80

Total interest-earning assets

33,464,957



$ 238,417





2.84 %











30,865,909

$ 238,642

3.08 % Non-interest-earning assets

1,915,632





























2,000,217











Total Assets $ 35,380,589



























$ 32,866,126





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 7,185,323



$ -





- %









$ 6,213,119

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,320,585





1,057





0.06













7,012,813



1,557

0.09

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

13,627,473





1,819





0.05













11,469,937



2,400

0.08

Certificates of deposit

1,985,900





1,151





0.23













2,519,845



4,694

0.74

Total deposits

30,119,281





4,027





0.05













27,215,714



8,651

0.13



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

604,555





824





0.53













1,073,014



623

0.23

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

38,810





169





1.71













313,354



5,622

7.02

Long-term debt (a)

563,505





4,218





3.22













568,237



4,240

3.24

Total borrowings

1,206,870





5,211





1.78













1,954,605



10,485

2.17

Total interest-bearing liabilities

31,326,151



$ 9,238





0.12 %











29,170,319

$ 19,136

0.26 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

642,527





























456,586











Total liabilities

31,968,678





























29,626,905





























































Preferred stock

145,037





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,266,874





























3,094,184











Total shareholders' equity

3,411,911





























3,239,221











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 35,380,589



























$ 32,866,126











Tax-equivalent net interest income









229,179



























219,506





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(2,397)



























(2,577)





Net interest income







$ 226,782

























$ 216,929





Net interest margin

















2.73 %





















2.83 %



(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unsetttled trades and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded. (b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2021













2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 21,584,872



$ 765,682





3.55 %









$ 21,385,702

$ 792,929

3.71 % Investment securities (a)

9,228,743





183,630





2.03













8,647,322



215,151

2.56

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

76,015





1,224





1.61













102,943



3,200

3.11

Interest-bearing deposits(b)

1,379,081





1,875





0.14













93,011



246

0.26

Loans held for sale

10,705





246





2.30













25,902



769

2.97

Total interest-earning assets

32,279,416



$ 952,657





2.97 %











30,254,880

$ 1,012,295

3.37 % Non-interest-earning assets

1,955,330





























2,012,900











Total Assets $ 34,234,746



























$ 32,267,780





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 6,897,464



$ -





- %









$ 5,698,399

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,390,702





5,777





0.08













6,893,996



9,530

0.14

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

12,843,843





6,936





0.05













10,689,634



25,248

0.24

Certificates of deposit

2,105,809





7,418





0.35













2,760,561



33,119

1.20

Total deposits

29,237,818





20,131





0.07













26,042,590



67,897

0.26



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

543,286





3,040





0.56













1,292,571



5,941

0.46

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

108,216





1,708





1.58













730,125



18,767

2.57

Long-term debt (a)

565,271





16,876





3.22













564,919



18,051

3.45

Total borrowings

1,216,773





21,624





1.84













2,587,615



42,759

1.68

Total interest-bearing liabilities

30,454,591



$ 41,755





0.14 %











28,630,205

$ 110,656

0.39 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

441,391





























439,084











Total liabilities

30,895,982





























29,069,289





























































Preferred stock

145,037





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,193,727





























3,053,454











Total shareholders' equity

3,338,764





























3,198,491











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 34,234,746



























$ 32,267,780











Tax-equivalent net interest income









910,902



























901,639





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(9,813)



























(10,246)





Net interest income







$ 901,089

























$ 891,393





Net interest margin

















2.84 %





















3.00 %



(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unsettled trades and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded. (b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021





December 31,

2020 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,509,538



$ 7,172,345



$ 7,473,758



$ 7,530,066



$ 7,687,300 Asset-based lending

1,067,248





986,782





943,961





907,421





890,598 Commercial real estate

6,603,180





6,522,679





6,410,672





6,338,056





6,322,637 Residential mortgages

5,412,905





5,167,527





4,856,302





4,668,945





4,782,016 Consumer

1,678,858





1,731,002





1,790,308





1,856,895





1,958,664 Total Loan and Lease Balances

22,271,729





21,580,335





21,475,001





21,301,383





21,641,215 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(301,187)





(314,922)





(307,945)





(328,351)





(359,431) Loans and Leases, net $ 21,970,542



$ 21,265,413



$ 21,167,056



$ 20,973,032



$ 21,281,784





































Loan and Lease Balances (average):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,304,985



$ 7,280,258



$ 7,545,398



$ 7,650,367



$ 7,662,828 Asset-based lending

1,010,874





956,535





937,580





896,093





874,221 Commercial real estate

6,575,865





6,510,100





6,365,830





6,303,765





6,363,776 Residential mortgages

5,309,127





5,036,329





4,738,859





4,720,703





4,821,199 Consumer

1,701,250





1,755,291





1,825,772





1,910,392





2,007,226 Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,902,101





21,538,513





21,413,439





21,481,320





21,729,250 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(317,848)





(308,279)





(332,522)





(364,358)





(375,080) Loans and Leases, net $ 21,584,253



$ 21,230,234



$ 21,080,917



$ 21,116,962



$ 21,354,170

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021





December 31,

2020 Nonperforming loans and leases:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 63,553



$ 40,774



$ 57,831



$ 60,103



$ 71,499 Asset-based lending

2,114





2,139





2,403





2,430





2,622 Commercial real estate

5,058





15,972





12,687





13,743





21,222 Residential mortgages

15,591





19,327





21,467





42,708





41,033 Consumer

23,462





23,558





26,353





31,437





31,629 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 109,778



$ 101,770



$ 120,741



$ 150,421



$ 168,005





































Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ -



$ -



$ -



$ 102



$ 175 Residential mortgages

2,276





1,759





1,934





1,695





1,544 Consumer

536





680





822





590





590 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 2,812



$ 2,439



$ 2,756



$ 2,387



$ 2,309 Total nonperforming assets $ 112,590



$ 104,209



$ 123,497



$ 152,808



$ 170,314

Past due 30-89 days:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 9,340



$ 5,537



$ 3,154



$ 7,395



$ 8,918 Asset-based lending

-





-





-





-





1,175 Commercial real estate

921





821





1,679





699





3,003 Residential mortgages

3,561





3,447





4,690





5,241





10,623 Consumer

5,576





7,158





8,829





7,036





8,720 Total past due 30-89 days

19,398





16,963





18,352





20,371





32,439 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

2,507





107





25





50





445 Total past due loans and leases $ 21,905



$ 17,070



$ 18,377



$ 20,421



$ 32,884

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021





December 31,

2020 Beginning balance $ 314,922



$ 307,945



$ 328,351



$ 359,431



$ 369,811 Provision

(14,980)





7,898





(21,574)





(25,759)





(992) Charge-offs:



































Commercial non-mortgage

708





1,706





431





1,164





7,876 Commercial real estate

91





17





163





5,157





688 Residential mortgages

35





88





1,105





380





105 Consumer

1,347





1,965





1,703





2,594





2,673 Total charge-offs

2,181





3,776





3,402





9,295





11,342 Recoveries:



































Commercial non-mortgage

159





137





824





209





232 Asset-based lending

21





-





2





1,424





33 Commercial real estate

927





5





10





3





3 Residential mortgages

145





672





782





1,158





190 Consumer

2,174





2,041





2,952





1,180





1,496 Total recoveries

3,426





2,855





4,570





3,974





1,954 Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

(1,245)





921





(1,168)





5,321





9,388 Ending balance $ 301,187



$ 314,922



$ 307,945



$ 328,351



$ 359,431

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures





































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.





































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.







At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021





December 31,

2020

Efficiency ratio:





































Non-interest expense $ 189,853



$ 180,237



$ 187,028



$ 187,982



$ 219,530

Less: Foreclosed property activity

(347)





(142)





(137)





91





(836)

Intangible assets amortization

1,118





1,124





1,132





1,139





1,147

Strategic initiatives

600





(4,011)





1,138





9,441





38,265

Merger related

10,560





9,847





17,047





-





-

Debt prepayment costs

2,526





-





-





-





-

Non-interest expense $ 175,396



$ 173,419



$ 167,848



$ 177,311



$ 180,954

Net interest income $ 226,782



$ 229,691



$ 220,852



$ 223,764



$ 216,929

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment

2,397





2,434





2,487





2,495





2,577

Non-interest income

90,138





83,775





72,702





76,757





76,763

Other

431





327





309





277





291

Loss on hedge terminations

-





-





-





-





3,680

Income $ 319,748



$ 316,227



$ 296,350



$ 303,293



$ 300,240

Efficiency ratio

54.85 %



54.84 %



56.64 %



58.46 %



60.27 %







































Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:





































Net income $ 111,038



$ 95,713



$ 94,035



$ 108,078



$ 60,044

Less: Preferred stock dividends

1,969





1,968





1,969





1,969





1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

883





888





894





900





906

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization $ 109,952



$ 94,633



$ 92,960



$ 107,009



$ 58,981

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis $ 439,808



$ 378,532



$ 371,840



$ 428,036



$ 235,924

Average shareholders' equity $ 3,411,911



$ 3,375,401



$ 3,311,406



$ 3,254,203



$ 3,239,221

Less: Average preferred stock

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets

556,784





557,902





559,032





560,173





561,303

Average tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,710,090



$ 2,672,462



$ 2,607,337



$ 2,548,993



$ 2,532,881

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

16.23 %



14.16 %



14.26 %



16.79 %



9.31 %







































Tangible equity:





































Shareholders' equity $ 3,438,325



$ 3,386,189



$ 3,329,705



$ 3,272,928



$ 3,234,625

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

556,242





557,360





558,485





559,617





560,756

Tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,882,083



$ 2,828,829



$ 2,771,220



$ 2,713,311



$ 2,673,869

Total assets $ 34,915,599



$ 35,374,258



$ 33,753,752



$ 33,259,037



$ 32,590,690

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

556,242





557,360





558,485





559,617





560,756

Tangible assets $ 34,359,357



$ 34,816,898



$ 33,195,267



$ 32,699,420



$ 32,029,934

Tangible equity

8.39 %



8.12 %



8.35 %



8.30 %



8.35 %







































Tangible common equity:





































Tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,882,083



$ 2,828,829



$ 2,771,220



$ 2,713,311



$ 2,673,869

Less: Preferred stock

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,737,046



$ 2,683,792



$ 2,626,183



$ 2,568,274



$ 2,528,832

Tangible assets $ 34,359,357



$ 34,816,898



$ 33,195,267



$ 32,699,420



$ 32,029,934

Tangible common equity

7.97 %



7.71 %



7.91 %



7.85 %



7.90 %







































Tangible book value per common share:





































Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,737,046



$ 2,683,792



$ 2,626,183



$ 2,568,274



$ 2,528,832

Common shares outstanding

90,584





90,588





90,594





90,410





90,199

Tangible book value per common share $ 30.22



$ 29.63



$ 28.99



$ 28.41



$ 28.04









































Core deposits:





































Total deposits $ 29,847,029



$ 30,026,327



$ 28,846,966



$ 28,481,834



$ 27,335,436

Less: Certificates of deposit

1,797,770





1,884,373





2,014,544





2,234,133





2,487,818

Core deposits $ 28,049,259



$ 28,141,954



$ 26,832,422



$ 26,247,701



$ 24,847,618



(In millions, except per share data)



















GAAP earnings adjusted for one-time charges:





















Three months ended December 31, 2021



Pre-Tax Income





Earnings Applicable to

Common Shareholders





Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 142.1



$ 108.4



$ 1.20 Strategic initiatives

0.6





0.4





- Merger related

10.6





7.8





0.09 Debt prepayment costs

2.5





1.9





0.02 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 155.8



$ 118.5



$ 1.31

View original content:

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation