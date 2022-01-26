Advisor Group Welcomes Two Financial Advisors with Over $186 Million of Total Client Assets to its Platform

Advisor Group Welcomes Two Financial Advisors with Over $186 Million of Total Client Assets to its Platform Matt Feehan and Jon Shore join Advisor Group through Royal Alliance Associates

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced it successfully recruited Matt Feehan and Jon Shore, two financial advisors from Wells Fargo with client assets totaling over $186 million to its network.

Both Mr. Feehan and Mr. Shore join Advisor Group through the firm's subsidiary Royal Alliance Associates based in Jersey City, N.J., and Innovative Financial Group, an OSJ based in Nashville, Tenn., with 185 affiliated financial professionals and more than $10 billion in assets under management.

Both Mr. Feehan and Mr. Shore join Advisor Group through the firm's subsidiary Royal Alliance Associates based in Jersey City, NJ. Advisor Group's network also includes FSC Securities, Securities America, SagePoint Financial, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Dmitry Goldin, President and CEO of Royal Alliance, said, "I'm very happy to welcome Jon and Matt to the Advisor Group and Royal Alliance family. Financial advisors looking to accelerate their organic growth are turning to our firm for the resources and expertise they need to deliver holistic wealth management and financial planning solutions so that their clients can reach their goals. We're excited to help Jon and Matt take their business to the next level."

In joining Innovative Financial Group, Mr. Feehan and Mr. Shore will also have access to the firm's relationship-driven, advisor-focused platform and supervision.

Mr. Feehan, who specializes in professional debt management strategy and comprehensive fee-based wealth management, including stocks, bonds, ETFs and mutual funds, said of his joining Advisor Group, "I get a real sense that this organization I am now part of, actually cares about me and my clients."

Mr. Shore, who specializes in financial, estate, and retirement planning and consulting services, said, "I put my faith in Advisor Group and their dedication to partnering with advisors to help in their practice not limit how they want to serve their clients."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President of Advice & Wealth Management, said, "We're thrilled to bring aboard two professionals with the experience of Matt Feehan and Jon Shore, who have a proven track record for providing their clients with exceptional service and guidance. We are committed to their success and will continue to invest in tools and solutions to help them grow."

About Royal Alliance Associates

Royal Alliance Associates is one of the nation's leading wealth management firms, and has been helping financial professionals for over 50 years. RAA combines strength, service, and support to help ensure that financial professionals are well-positioned to meet the needs of their clients while building long-term, sustainable practices.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial advisors and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

jkuo@haventower.com or dcutler@haventower.com

424 317 4851 or (424) 317-4864

View original content:

SOURCE Advisor Group