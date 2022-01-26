Infosys Named the Fastest-Growing IT Services Brand in the World; Among Top 25 Fastest-Growing Brands across Sectors Globally

Year-on-year brand value grew by 52% to $12.8bn, with Infosys rising 56 ranks up in the

Brand Finance Global 500 2022 ranking

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized as the fastest-growing IT services brand, by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its Global 500 2022 report. The brand valuation records a quantum leap in brand growth for Infosys, marked by 52% increase in its brand value year on year, and over 80% since 2020, positioning it among the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally.

"Our clients have rapidly scaled their digital adoption in the last two years and have reposed tremendous trust and confidence in our ability to help them transform," said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys. "Our employees have responded with extraordinary efforts that take advantage of our differentiated digital and cloud capabilities to speed up and scale innovations that help our clients remain competitive in a changing economic and business environment. This has triggered a virtuous cycle that has firmly consolidated Infosys' brand position as the industry's preferred digital transformation partner," he added.

"Infosys has shown impressive growth this year, making it the fastest-growing IT services brand of 2022, thanks to its commitment to clients and focus on innovation. While the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the necessity of a digital transition across the globe, Infosys stepped up to the challenge, resulting in its monumental 80% leap in brand value over the course of the past two years. Also looking into the future, Infosys is a brand to watch and one that can be expected to see continued brand value growth in the years to come," said David Haigh, Chairman & CEO, Brand Finance.

The growth in Infosys' brand value and brand strength articulated by Brand Finance is the outcome of the company's concerted efforts to build a deeply client-relevant brand that also serves as a trusted engine of change. The company has continued to invest in new digital brands to realize this aspiration. The rise of Infosys Cobalt as an industry-leading cloud services brand, in just over a year, to help enterprises seamlessly and securely accelerate their journey to the cloud, is a good example of Infosys' focus on nurturing market-relevant brands. Nurturing a well-differentiated employer brand marked with significant learning opportunities, growth trajectories and purposeful career paths for employees is a great part of Infosys' focus.

The company has also made strategic investments in several digital and brand collaborations. This includes Infosys' Signature Marketing Partnership with the Madison Square Garden – also making Infosys the Official Digital Innovation Partner of key MSG properties including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and the Madison Square Garden Arena. In addition, the company continues to nurture its highly successful collaborations with the ATP, Roland Garros and the Australian Open while forging new ones with The Economist, Financial Times and Bloomberg Media.

Brand Infosys' growing maturity as a responsible corporate citizen driving a robust Environment, Social and Governance agenda was strongly reinforced with the global launch of its ESG 2030 vision in 2020 along with Infosys turning carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement. Another recent example of Infosys' sustained ESG focus is the accelerated progress of Infosys Springboard – the company's flagship global reskilling program democratizing learning, with free digital content, to empower more than 10 million people with digital skills by 2025.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

