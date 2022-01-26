Working Remote in 2022? Texas Ranks as the Best Place According to a Recent Study.

OAK PARK, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. City Data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Work Remote in 2022.

The Report reveals several surprising trends, including Texas exceeding all other states in the country by scoring seven of the top twenty positions on the list and seventeen of the top fifty. Among the Texas cities making the top twenty include:

Sugar Land, Texas (#4)

Lakeway, Texas (#6)

Frisco, Texas (#7)

Murphy, Texas (#8)

Brushy Creek, Texas (#13)

Cedar Park, Texas (#15)

Helotes, Texas (#18)

The Report analyzes over 50,000 cities in the United States on critical factors, including areas with the highest internet speeds, best climate comfort (temperature and humidity), human safety (natural disaster risks, crime, water quality, cancer rates), infrastructure (outdoor activities, distance to nearest airport, government spending, housing cost stability), and finances (property taxes, income taxes, cost of living index, and housing costs).

According to a report by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, an estimated 14-23 million U.S. households intend to move in 2022 - an emerging migration pattern resulting from the growing acceptance of remote work amid the pandemic. Remote work has fundamentally changed the lives of U.S. workers, and now that change is extending to where workers intend to call home. The Upwork report cites finances, including the cost of living and housing costs, as a prime factor behind the desire to leave major cities.

The trend of moving away from large cities is reflected in the results of the Dwellics report as only two of the Lone Star State's ten most populous cities are on the list, with smaller population centers like Sugar Land (population 78,817) and Lakeway (population 15,138) ranking much higher.

