GLOBAL CREATOR COMPANY JELLYSMACK DEBUTS ITS FIRST BRAND CAMPAIGN FEATURING 11 OF THE WORLD'S TOP VIDEO CREATORS The 'Go Bigger' global campaign utilizes cutting-edge visual effects to illustrate the startup's core proposition: replicating a creator's content across every social media platform.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the global creator company Jellysmack unveils its debut worldwide brand campaign 'Go Bigger,' the first social platform-agnostic campaign of its scale to put content creators front and center. The campaign features 11 leading video creators from eight different channels that are all part of the company's renowned Creator Program: Charles & Alyssa Forever , D'Angelo Wallace , HellthyJunkFood , Kendall Rae , LaurDIY , Nas Daily, Niki and Gabi , and Patrick Starrr . 'Go Bigger' serves as a visual manifestation of the multi-platform growth that creators experience in the Jellysmack Creator Program.

The Jellysmack Creator Program leverages the company's proprietary AI technology and first-party data to help video creators grow their audiences across multiple social platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. This process helps creators reach new fans and unlock incremental revenue, essentially replicating the success they've found on their primary social platform.

The idea of replication surfaced as a theme for the campaign and drove the use of prisms, mirrors, and kaleidoscopic visual effects. State-of-the-art volumetric motion capture conducted at Metastage studios made the creators appear to multiply in a 3-D space.

Jellysmack's Chief Marketing Officer, Amber Tarshis, explains, "One of the frustrations that creators frequently express to us at Jellysmack is that while they understand the importance of building their brand on multiple social platforms, they simply don't have the time to do it. Creators say, 'if only there were two or three of me I could put my videos everywhere.' That was the jumping off point for our creative because Jellysmack acts as an extension of a creator's brand and content. We optimize, distribute, and promote their videos on all the top social platforms to amplify their reach while allowing them to stay focused on making great videos."

Chosen for their cross-platform success and widespread appeal, the featured creators represent a variety of popular content genres such as beauty, true crime, crafting, food, and commentary. Since joining the Jellysmack Creator Program, in total the featured creators have seen firsthand what it means to 'go bigger,' gaining over 25 million followers on Facebook and accumulating over 1.8 billion minutes (equal to over 1 million days) watched on their Snapchat Discover shows managed by Jellysmack.

Headlines throughout the campaign reinforce how the Jellysmack Creator Program helps creators replicate the success they've found on one social platform to additional platforms:

"Make your content work as hard as you do."

"Lose count of your follower count."

"Why be on one platform when you can be everywhere?"

"Double your views. Then double them again. And again. And again."

The campaign was concepted by top brand agency Red Antler who also developed Jellysmack's bold new brand identity featured in 'Go Bigger.' Filming was done in Los Angeles and directed by New York-based creative duo Matt Ching and Derek Hanson of Pleasure Craft studio in partnership with NY-based production company, Ghost Robot. Photography was captured by fashion and lifestyle photographer Jess Farran.

"Through the use of kaleidoscopic lenses, mirrors and replication, the 'Go Bigger' campaign illustrates how Jellysmack puts creators onto more social platforms with more impact, allowing them to, quite literally, go bigger than ever before," says Sarah Betts, creative director at Red Antler.

For Pleasure Craft, using advanced technology played an important role in executing the vision. "Bringing state-of-the-art technology to the 'Go Bigger' campaign was essential considering that Jellysmack is known for its cutting-edge technology," said Co-Director Matt Ching. Co-Director Derek Hanson elaborates, "The result of the multiplied visual effects is this surreal Jellysmack world where creators are replicated infinitely and the impossible becomes possible."

The campaign features an ensemble video where the creators discuss how Jellysmack puts their content to work and unlocks more opportunities for them. A series of videos, out of home, wild postings and digital ads, all featuring a dazzling array of multiplied creators, reinforce the impact of Jellysmack's multi-platform distribution. The media plan, the largest to date for a business-to-business creator infrastructure company, launches with a heavy digital distribution strategy that focuses on three key audiences: content creators, their talent representatives, and professionals who work for the social platforms in which Jellysmack specializes (Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram). Out-of-home placements include high-profile billboards in Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco that are strategically placed near creator hotspots, social platform headquarters, and talent representation offices. 'Go Bigger' launches in conjunction with updated Jellysmack branding and a redesigned website for a cohesive statement.

About Jellysmack

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators through technology. The company's proprietary data and video optimization tools drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization. The company is currently home to over 400 influential creators, including MrBeast, PewDiePie, Karina Garcia, Bailey Sarian, Patrick Starrr, Nas Daily and Phil DeFranco. Jellysmack optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The company's creator strategy builds upon its success in scaling its own original content channels in beauty ("Beauty Studio"), soccer ("Oh My Goal"), gaming ("Gamology"), and more. According to leading global video audience measurement firm Tubular Labs, combined Jellysmack-managed content boasts 10 billion global monthly video views and a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users, reaching nearly 45% of all Americans and making it the largest digital-first U.S. company in monthly social media viewers. To learn more, visit jellysmack.com.

