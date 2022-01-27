Media Advisory: CAE's FY2022 third quarter financial results and conference call

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE will release its fiscal year 2022 third quarter results on Friday, February 11, 2022. A conference call will be held on the same day at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event: CAE's FY2022 Q3 financial results and conference call



Date: Friday, February 11, 2022



Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Phone numbers for conference call:

Country Phone number North America 1-877-586-3392 Canada +1-416-981-9024 Australia 1800703671 Belgium 080077657 France 0800919393 Germany 08001816101 Netherlands 08000222280 Singapore 8001012594 United Kingdom 08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100

- Access code: 22015320

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 11,000 employees, 180 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

