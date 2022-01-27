SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Cloopen Group Holding Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 - (RAAS)

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm, securities class action litigators, issues the following notice to shareholders of Cloopen Group Holding Limited.

Shareholders who : (a) purchased or otherwise acquired Cloopen American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's February 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired Cloopen securities between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021 are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: an increasing number of Cloopen customers were refusing to pay, forcing the Company to record massive increases in its accounts receivables and allowance for doubtful accounts. The documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering also failed to disclose that Cloopen was weighted down by massive liabilities related to the fair value of certain recently-granted warrants.

