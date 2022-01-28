Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Signing Supply Agreement For Durians

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) ("IMTE" or the "Company"), announces today its subsidiary, World Integrated Supply Ecosystem Sdn. Bhd. ("WISE") has signed a supply agreement with CSL Durian Holding Sdn. Bhd. ("CSL Durian") for WISE to be a preferred distribution partner of CSL Durian for the durians fruit also known as the King of Fruits for the upcoming 2022 season which starts from March. This is the first product to be managed by WISE for sale into the Asia and China markets. WISE is a Malaysia company engaged in the business of the provision of Halal certification to qualified businesses / operations, the establishment of Halal products supply chain, and sale of Halal products.

CSL Durian grows durian fruit in Malaysia including the popular "Musang King durian (D197 Variety)" one of the best durian in the world. Dato' Megat Radzman, CEO of WISE, stated "We are excited to bring this world-famous Malaysia product through our Halal platform. This durian supply agreement will allow us easier access and entry into new markets such as China, Southeast Asia, USA and Canada markets, where we could also promote our Halal certification, and product and services.

The durian market is worth US$17.6b in 2018 and continues to grow due to the popularity in the China market. Dato' Radzman further added, "WISE will focus on building a supply chain for fruits and foodstuffs for sales and distribution into Asia, China and Europe, to bring to our online Halal trading platform once developed. Right now, our strategy is to promote and gain market entry for our Halal products into these markets. We expect to commence the Halal certification process in second half of the year."

Mr. Xiaodong Zhang, IMTE CEO, stated "This is the first step in building the Halal ecosystem. We will be working on developing the online Halal trading platform to bring these fruits and food products to our online marketplace for traders and consumers."

WISE is a Malaysia company engaged in the business of providing Halal certification to qualified businesses / operations, the establishment of Halal products supply chain, and sale of Halal products.

IMTE is an Australian company engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of nano coated plates for filters, the manufacture and sale of electronic glass, the operating of an online exchange platform for trading in digital assets and the provision of financial research. For more information, please visit www.imtechltd.com.

