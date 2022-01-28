InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Clear Snow/Ice from Windshield Wipers (MDA-101)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and hassle-free way to clear snow and ice from vehicle wiper blades," said an inventor, from Long Lake, Minn., "so I invented the SLAP WIPER. My design could help to prevent visibility-related accidents when driving in winter weather."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clear ice and snow from windshield wipers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to pull over and manually remove ice and snow. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

