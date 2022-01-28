InventHelp Inventor Develops Score Keeper for Euchre (NPL-365)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It's too easy to make mistakes when keeping score in Euchre with playing cards," said an inventor from West Carrollton, Ohio. "The cards slide around too easily. This method is much more accurate."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending EUCHRE SCOREBOARD PRO to provides an easy way to keep track of the number of hands won by each Euchre team. As such, it eliminates the need to use the #4 and #6 playing cards to keep score. This lightweight, practical game accessory ensures fair play, sportsmanship and civility among players and is easy to use. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-365 InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp