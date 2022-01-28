UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022.

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For over 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate 400 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers in 38 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

