Advisor Group Successfully Recruits Four Financial Advisors with Assets Totaling More Than $231.5 Million to its Platform Ohio, New York and Wisconsin-Based Advisors Join Advisor Group Through Its Member Firm SagePoint Financial and Affiliated OSJs

PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment of four financial advisors who collectively oversee more than $231.5 million in total assets.

Kelcie Schiraldi of Youngstown, Ohio ( $103 million in brokerage, fee-based advisory and retirement assets)

Ms. Schiraldi joins Advisor Group through SagePoint Financial's Bury Financial Group, affiliated with OSJ, Jeffrey White , from Voya Financial Services. Ms. Schiraldi, who has more than 14 years of finance experience, chose Advisor Group for the firm's industry-leading succession and M&A program as well as their back-office support.





Jonathan Macko of Vestal, N.Y. ( $77 million in total client assets)

Mr. Macko joins Advisor Group through member firm SagePoint Financial from Morgan Stanley. For more than a decade, Mr. Macko has provided holistic financial planning and wealth management services to his clients in the Broome County area of New York and beyond. He joins Advisor Group and SagePoint for its best-in-class technology and business development services.





Nick Hunzinger of Milwaukee, Wis. and Todd Lowe of Fond du Lac, Wis. ( $51.5 million in total client assets)

Mr. Hunzinger and Mr. Lowe join Advisor Group through SagePoint Financial-affiliated OSJ, Scott Downs and High Point Capital Group from Mutual Advisors, LLC. The Wisconsin -based advisors chose Advisor Group, SagePoint and High Point for access to a local team paired with a national network of professionals that enable them to focus more time on developing their business and client relationships.

In addition to SagePoint Financial, Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Securities America, Royal Alliance, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Desireé Sii, President and CEO of SagePoint Financial, said, "We are delighted to bring aboard such talented financial advisors with such incredible backgrounds and experience. At SagePoint Financial, we take pride in being able to fully support independent professionals through a range of affiliation models. Personally, I look forward to helping each of them bring their business to the next level."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President of Advice & Wealth Management, said, "On behalf of everyone at Advisor Group, I'm pleased to welcome Kelcie Schiraldi, Jonathan Macko, Nick Hunzinger and Todd Lowe to the team. I congratulate Desireé, everyone at SagePoint and the OSJs on attracting financial professionals who are passionate about what they do for the clients and communities they serve."

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,300 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial advisors and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

jkuo@haventower.com or dcutler@haventower.com

(424)-317-4851 or (424)-317-4864

View original content:

SOURCE Advisor Group