Meridian Bioscience Receives Additional NIH Award to Support the Rapid Development of the Revogene® Molecular Viral Respiratory Testing Panel

CINCINNATI, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today that it has been awarded additional funding in the amount of $2.5M by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx®) initiative. This award expands the scope of the original $5.5M award to help support the research, development, and increased production of the company's Revogene® molecular viral respiratory diagnostic testing panel.

The funding is provided as part of the RADx Tech program that NIH launched to speed innovation in the development, commercialization, and implementation of technologies for COVID-19 testing. The Revogene respiratory panel will simultaneously detect SARS-CoV-2, respiratory synovial virus (RSV), and influenza A/B infections. The expanded NIH investment not only offsets the cost of development but also enables Meridian to enhance its PIE device manufacturing line to increase throughput and improve labor efficiency to meet the expected demand for this viral respiratory panel.

"We are excited and grateful for the continued partnership with NIH and their support of the Revogene testing platform," said Tony Serafini-Lamanna, Executive Vice President - Diagnostics. "As COVID-19 moves from a pandemic to an endemic public health concern, our customers are requesting highly accurate respiratory testing panels to help speed and differentiate diagnosis so patients can get the best treatment and on the road to wellness. We believe our Revogene viral respiratory panel will meet that need."

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No:75N92021C00003.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

