Sandvik appoints Cecilia Felton as new Chief Financial Officer

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has appointed Cecilia Felton as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, CFO, effective February 1, 2022. Cecilia Felton, who has served as interim CFO since November 1, 2021, will also be a member of the Group Executive Management.

"I am very pleased that we are appointing Cecilia Felton as Chief Financial Officer. She is a highly appreciated colleague and a strong leader, and I am confident that she with her solid background and extensive expertise will contribute significantly as we continue to execute our shift to growth strategy," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Cecilia Felton, born 1984, has been with the Sandvik Group since 2013. She has been Vice President of Group Control since 2018, and previously held the positions as Director of Group M&A and investments as well as Director of Group Business Control at Sandvik. Before joining Sandvik she worked at Ernst & Young in London (2007-2013). She is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Policy and Economics from the London School of Economics.

Stockholm, January 31, 2022

Sandvik AB

