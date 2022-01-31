WARNER MUSIC GROUP FORMS LABEL-WIDE PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING GREEN WEB3 COMPANY "ONEOF" FOR ARTIST AND MUSIC NFTS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOf – the Green Web3 Company built for music – announced it has formed a first-of-its-kind preferred partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG) that will see the company create exclusive NFTs for a range of artists across WMG's legendary catalog of music content. OneOf's Green NFT platform mints NFTs that are up to 2M times more energy efficient than the competition, and are specifically designed with the music community in mind, offering NFTs from collectible and generative PFPs, to music royalties, and IRL experiences.

OneOf / WMG logos (PRNewswire)

"Web3 is a massive leap forward in technology: it will expand the scale and scope of both human and machine interactions far beyond what we can imagine today," said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development, Warner Music Group. "Partnering with OneOf, a leader in the emerging technology space of Web3 and NFTs, gives our artists an edge in more authentically building one-to-one relationships with their fans and winning in the new Web3 economy. We're excited to see what's possible."

"From collectibles to music royalties, NFTs and Web3 represent the pulse of consumer demand and an exciting future for the music industry," says Lin Dai, OneOf CEO. "We are thrilled to partner and innovate together with Warner Music Group and use our cutting edge Web3 technology to bring their iconic labels and world-renowned artists to the next 100 million fans on blockchain."

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group today is home to an unparalleled family of creative artists, songwriters, and brands that are moving culture across the globe. The company includes such iconic labels as Atlantic, Warner Records, Elektra, and Parlophone – with a roster of superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo.

OneOf, which was first announced in May 2021 and is backed by Quincy Jones, has established itself as the go-to platform for the music community. OneOf offers crucial solutions for artists and fans eager to explore the exploding world of NFTs without having to worry about high minting cost or the complexity of blockchain technology. In addition to Warner Music Group, OneOf has recently announced a three-year collaboration with the GRAMMY Awards as well as partnerships with iHeartRadio and MusiCares. Since going live in September, OneOf has launched record breaking NFT collections with major and independent artists including Doja Cat, Whitney Houston, Alesso, The Game, Chief Keef, Pia Mia, and more.

Access company logos here.

About OneOf

Deeply committed to a sustainable blockchain future, OneOf is known as the environmentally friendly "Green" Web3 Company: minting an NFT on OneOf using the Tezos blockchain uses over 2 million times less energy than the competition, and takes as little energy as sending out a tweet. OneOf donates 5% of its platform revenue from every sale to either a charity of the artist's choice, or their environmental cause partner: the Right Here Right Now Global Climate Alliance, an official partner of United Nations Human Rights. OneOf makes NFT adoption seamless for the next 100 million non-crypto native fans by enabling NFT purchases via credit and debit cards as well as major cryptocurrencies.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands. Follow WMG on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contacts

Warner Music Group

Majeda Hussein

majeda.hussein@wmg.com

OneOf

Jen Styles

jen@oneof.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warner Music Group Corp.