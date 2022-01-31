Wil-Ro Streamlines Product Offerings, Leverages Strategic Partnerships, and Targets Innovation for 2022

GALLATIN,Tenn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wil-Ro, Inc., a leading truck body manufacturer based in Gallatin, Tenn., exceeds 25% growth in 2021 compared to 2020 by streamlining product offerings and leveraging strategic partnerships to expand its geographic reach with shared focuses on innovation, community and growth.

In Q4 2021, Wil-Ro implemented product line standardization to improve production workflows and lead times for its high-demand truck bodies, narrowing its product suite within the Landscape Series, Flatbed Series and Platform Series.

"2021 had many shared industry hurdles, and we'll continue to navigate the limited truck availability and supply chain shortages in 2022," said Joshua J. Coster, President & Owner of Wil-Ro, Inc. "In the second half of 2021, several strategic decisions were made and thoughtfully rolled out targeting long-term, national growth, which reallocated our customer mix to 56% distributor partners, 40% commercial dealerships, and 4% end-users across 35 states. Collectively, our efforts have positioned our team, our partners and our brand for continued success in 2022 and beyond."

2021 marked key partnerships designed to provide greater access and support business growth among Wil-Ro's customer base included:

Wil-Ro's partnerships and a strong commitment to being proactive among its growing customer base are 2022 initiatives, as the company aims to enhance customer relationships and innovation opportunities.

"We're working to increase our frequency of communication and in-person visits with all partners to gain direct feedback for areas of improvement, said Trey Hinton, New Business Development Team Member of Wil-Ro, Inc.

Wil-Ro is exhibiting at the 2022 NTEA Work Truck Show and the 2022 NATDA Trailer Show.

About Wil-Ro, Inc.

Crafted in America since 1973, Wil-Ro, Inc. manufactures high-quality truck bodies and trailers for landscaping, hauling, construction, equipment distribution, and farming. Wil-Ro's premier truck bodies and trailers come in a variety of standard models as well as custom configurations to fit the needs of customers and distributor partners nationwide. Visit wil-ro.com.

