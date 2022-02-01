CATALYZE DALLAS WELCOMES RON NICOL OF BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP TO DISTINGUISHED BOARD OF ADVISORS

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyze Dallas has welcomed Ron Nicol, Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), to its Board of Advisors. A member of several distinguished boards, Nicol is an award-winning business consultant who brings profound insight into public and private enterprise to Catalyze, which creates scalable businesses by commercializing intellectual property and products sourced from global defense, aerospace, and industrial companies.

"We work closely with our Board to identify the most promising innovations to commercialize as standalone companies," said Joe D'Cruz, Founder and Managing Director of Catalyze Dallas. "Our unique approach has been bolstered by decades of executive experience across aerospace, defense, energy, telecommunications and government; areas where Ron will prove a valuable asset and partner as we continue to expand our portfolio in 2022."

Nicol has served in a variety of roles at BCG since joining the firm in 1987. Before becoming a senior advisor, he was a longtime senior partner and managing director, holding roles including global leader of the Technology, Media & Telecommunications practice and chairman of North and South America. Nicol has worked on major business transformations with a number of Fortune 50 companies, and received a Top 25 Consultant award from Consulting Magazine. Nicol has also held senior positions with Babcock and Wilcox and was a US naval officer, serving aboard a nuclear ballistic missile submarine and teaching nuclear engineering.

Additional members of Catalyze's Board include:

Frank Cappucio, Advisor to the Defense Science Board, former Executive Vice President and General Manager of Skunk Works

Ed Dolanski, former President of Boeing Government Services and former President and CEO of Aviall, a Boeing company

Thomas C. Leppert, Chairman of Austin Industries, former Dallas Mayor, former CEO of Kaplan and Turner Construction Company

Dr. Bobby B. Lyle, CEO of Lyco Energy, SMU Trustee (Lyle School of Engineering)

General Norton A. Schwartz (Emeritus), former Chief of Staff of the USAF (Ret.), President and CEO of Business Executives for National Security

The Honorable Heidi Shyu, Chairman of the Board for Roboteam America, former Assistant Secretary of the Army, former Vice President of Technology Strategy at Raytheon

Major General (Ret.) Keith Thurgood, Ph. D., Interim CEO for Department of Defense Community Services Reform

Robert F. Weiss, former President of Skunk Works, former Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin

Catalyze works to unleash the full value and potential of investments in innovation. Its founders, Joe and Tricia D'Cruz, were recognized in 2021 as Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists by Ernst & Young for their proven model of acquiring and spinning out underperforming business units and purpose-built assets as successful entrepreneurial ventures. Current portfolio companies include Alpine Advanced Materials, which delivers lightweight custom-engineered parts using Lockheed Martin technology, and Metro Aerospace, a leader in certified 3D printed aerospace components, both of which have found new markets and uses since being licensed by Catalyze.

Nicol holds a master's in business administration from Duke University where he was named a Fuqua Scholar by faculty of the Fuqua School of Business, and a bachelor's of science in physics from the United States Naval Academy. He is also a recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society Prize for outstanding engineering work.

About Catalyze Dallas

Catalyze Dallas works with companies to unleash the full value and potential of their investments in innovation. Commercializing these products using a proven turnkey model developed through decades of experience and with a dozen clients, Catalyze helps partners see their innovations commercialized and more widely applied with an expert touch.

The Catalyze model accelerates time-to-market for key technologies, which then helps inspire and retain innovators as they realize the fulfillment of their products in actual commercial applications. Creating scalable businesses to launch intellectual property into broad markets, Catalyze Dallas ultimately facilitates technological proliferation and accretive profit for its customers with low financial and reputational risk. For more information, visit www.catalyzedallas.com.

