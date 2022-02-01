Copado Acquires Leading SAP Testing and Implementation Companies to Expand Depth of its DevOps and Testing Platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , a leading DevOps platform powering the world's largest digital transformations, today announced it has acquired Qualibrate , the leading SAP automated testing solution, and IOVIO , an internationally recognized SAP implementation and technology services company. Together these two acquisitions will bring deep enterprise resource planning (ERP) and SAP expertise to the Copado DevOps platform. Enterprises who are invested in multiple cloud-based applications can use Copado's automated testing solutions and services to deliver transformation projects up to 10 times faster.

Qualibrate will extend the capabilities of Copado Robotic Testing and provide SAP-specific cloud-based solutions to Copado's enterprise customers. Focused on enabling agile teams to streamline the road of software delivery to production, Qualibrate's modern approach transforms the way teams test, document and train end users. With Qualibrate, organizations can use a no-code solution with user-friendly automation and manual testing accelerators to ensure quality is never compromised.

"To deliver the highest quality customer experiences, companies are finding that test automation must work across all systems that impact the customer, from CRM to ERP," said Ted Elliott, Chief Executive Officer for Copado. "By broadening our offering with solutions and services from Qualibrate and IOVIO, customers will now have access to incredible expertise in back office and SAP and no-code testing to accelerate multi-cloud transformation and deliver world-class customer experiences. Copado is committed to transforming how customers accelerate their transformation strategies by automating quality deployments and ending release days."

With quality named the leading driver of risk, cost and speed within the software development life cycle, testing has become critical to the DevOps process. A December 2021 Gartner report says "Continuous testing is now an integral part of a mature DevOps process; but even that will no longer be sufficient in the future. Instead, software engineering leaders should invest in these tools to enable smarter testing and improve testing efficacy…The use of AI can dramatically increase the efficacy rate of test automation tools, reducing the need for humans to identify critical issues via traditional testing."

Qualibrate provides a comprehensive solution to enable continuous testing of end-to-end business processes running across SAP applications such as SAP S/4HANA, SAP ECC, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Commerce Cloud. An SAP PartnerEdge Build partner, Qualibrate has also achieved certification with SAP applications to enable customers to deliver complex S/4HANA transformation programs at high speeds, minimized risk and less effort. Customers such as Air France/KLM, Calvin Klein, Qlik and Univar Solutions trust Qualibrate to automate their testing strategy.

"With approximately one-third of transactions worldwide running through an SAP system, enterprises recognize that implementing a robust testing strategy is crucial to ensuring business continuity on mission-critical business processes," said Alan Jimenez, Managing Director for Qualibrate. "With Qualibrate, SAP testing and releases are easy to manage. By joining forces with Copado, we can tightly integrate testing and DevOps to further the mission of making release days obsolete. Bringing Qualibrate's no-code testing platform and Copado Robotic Testing together will empower us to transform software delivery with clicks, not code."

With over 20 years of IT consulting and services experience, IOVIO specializes in data engineering, quality engineering, enterprise quality assurance (QA) and testing, software life cycle management and DevOps. The consultancy has been named a "Specialized SAP Service Partner" and is widely recognized as a leader in test automation for SAP, Oracle and other technologies.

"As technology continues to be a competitive advantage in the market through more efficient and effective enterprise systems, it's critical that businesses protect the health and integrity of their production environments," said Juan Carrillo-Neave, Managing Director for IOVIO. "The continuous testing solutions we help our clients implement enables them to deploy more code into production with reduced risk. By joining with Copado and Qualibrate, we are enabling businesses to build quality at all stages of development and operations."

All employees of Qualibrate and IOVIO will join Copado to continue innovating and delivering on Copado's vision of eliminating release days.

About Copado

