CrowdAI Selected by U.S. Department of Defense to Build Critical Foundation for Fast AI Adoption Across Components

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdAI, the world's most intuitive AI platform for imagery and video, today announced its selection as an institutional AI partner under a $249 million-ceiling Blanket Purchase Agreement issued by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC). Under this agreement, CrowdAI will help build the infrastructure for data-centric AI adoption across the U.S. Government, placing the building blocks for faster, more scalable, and widespread adoption of trusted AI.

CrowdAI was the first commercial computer vision vendor to support the JAIC at its inception in 2018, and this agreement ensures the continuity of the company's mission-critical support to DoD efforts. The engagement will expand the DoD's model testing and evaluation capabilities, providing the ability for analysts and operators of any technical ability to:

understand and analyze how individual data points contribute to model performance, opening up the path to more responsible AI development;

visually inspect model performance on production media, allowing users to move beyond an exclusive reliance on graphs and statistics; and

contribute to model development, ensuring that models are sensitive to operational edge-cases.

CrowdAI's lifecycle AI platform puts computer vision into the hands of the analyst and allows any user to manage any step of AI development, including the ability to label data systematically, train models efficiently, scale models iteratively, evaluate models visually, and power decisions continuously ( CrowdAI Platform ).

As experts in unlocking the value in visual data, CrowdAI has supported the JAIC in numerous humanitarian aid and disaster relief projects, ranging from tracking wildfires in real time on MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft to assessing hurricane wind and flooding damage to physical infrastructure using satellite and aerial imagery. In 2019, the JAIC and CrowdAI published an academic paper highlighting their joint research work in this space.

"As the JAIC's first computer vision partner, it is even more exciting now to continue our support with the JAIC 2.0 effort—an initiative focused on the cross-departmental adoption of AI in a more cohesive way. CrowdAI's tools are the building blocks for scalable, responsible, and highly performant models, keeping the U.S. ahead in the AI race. We are thrilled to see the JAIC moving in the direction of one of our foundational commitments to moving AI out of R&D to operations," said Devaki Raj, CrowdAI co-founder and CEO.

About CrowdAI

CrowdAI offers the leading software platform to build customized computer vision (CV), enabling anyone to create high quality CV models to analyze imagery and video—no data science background or coding required. CrowdAI provides all the tools necessary to go from raw pixels to structured insights relevant to a user's specific needs. Models created via CrowdAI's software platform have been used for manufacturing production lines, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, countering illicit trafficking, medical diagnostics, and beyond.

