Curation Health Announces Strategic Partnership with Echo Health Ventures While Adding Sonny Goyal to Board of Directors Curation Health has experienced 900% growth in attributed patient lives in the last 12 months delivering unprecedented results to health plans and providers

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curation Health — creators of an advanced clinical decision support platform for value-based care — has announced the completion of a strategic funding round with Echo Health Ventures, which brings together Cambia Health Solutions, Mosaic Health Solutions and USAble Corporation to accelerate health care innovation on a national scale and support meaningful health care impact. The latest infusion of funding will be used for growth initiatives including sales, marketing, and engineering.

It also announced that Sonny Goyal, Senior Vice President of Diversified Business and Chief Strategy Officer at Blue Cross of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), will join the Curation Health board of directors. Goyal has served in leadership roles at several leading companies in the health care, venture capital and finance sectors.

Over the past 12 months, Curation Health experienced a 900 percent increase in attributed patients resulting in 640 percent revenue growth. This unprecedented growth comes from the expansion of existing Curation Health clients and addition of major academic medical centers, national health plans and provider entities delivering primary and specialty care in the home.

"We are thrilled to have Echo Health Ventures as a strategic partner to support our growth in the provider and health plan segments. Curation Health's prospective platform was designed to assist clients obtain the next level of performance in value-based programs," says Kevin Coloton, Founder & CEO at Curation Health. "The platform engine contains more than 1,400 clinical rules — as well as administrative rulesets, artificial intelligence algorithms, and natural language processing tools — which together transform structured and unstructured data from multiple sources into accurate actionable insights."

Curation Health's platform facilitates provider-plan collaboration for value-based care in multiple ways – by integrating clinically relevant data from health plans into point-of-care workflow tools; verifying and tracking closure of clinical and quality gaps over time; building out (and automating) compliance documentation; and reporting performance down to the attributed provider level.

"As the shift to value-based care intensifies, so does the need for collaborative technology solutions that improve clinical decision making at the point of care," said Ryan Gillooly, Principal at Echo Health Ventures. "At Echo, we believe Curation Health's powerful integrated platform serves the combined interests of providers and health plans by more effectively deploying risk adjustment strategies at scale and enhancing collaboration — both critical in operating value-based care arrangements."

Curation Health added Goyal to its board because of his significant experience in the health plan and provider markets. While heading Blue Cross NC's diversified business group and serving as its chief strategy officer, he is accountable for managing and maturing the company's best-in-class business partnerships and assets and shaping Blue Cross NC's short-term goals and long-term strategy, portfolio planning and prioritization, and corporate development.

"Value-based care expansion for healthcare plans and providers requires clinically relevant insights to be available at the point-of-care. The Curation Health Platform directly addresses that gap, for both employed and independent primary care providers, as it enables health plan insights delivered within the clinical workflow to improve the quality of care provided. Curation Health delivers the right information at the right time for doctors and their patients," said Goyal.

For more information on Curation Health and their advanced clinical decision support platform for value-based care, visit: curationhealthcare.com .

About Curation Health

Curation Health was founded by a team of healthcare veterans and clinicians to help providers and health plans effectively navigate the transition from fee-for-service to value-based care. Our advanced clinical decision support platform for value-based care drives more accurate risk adjustment and improved quality program performance by curating relevant insights from disparate sources and delivering them in real time to clinicians and care teams. With Curation Health, clinicians enjoy a streamlined, comprehensive clinical documentation process that enables better clinical and financial outcomes while simultaneously reducing clinical administrative burdens on providers. We take pride in combining the flexibility and speed of a startup with decades of leadership experience and know-how from roles in leading services companies including Clinovations, Evolent Health, and The Advisory Board Company. For more information on Curation Health, visit: curationhealthcare.com .

About Echo Health Ventures

Echo Health Ventures drives systemic health care transformation through hands-on, purpose-driven strategic venture capital and growth equity investing. Echo brings together Cambia Health Solutions, Mosaic Health Solutions and USAble Corporation to accelerate health care innovation on a national scale and support meaningful health care impact. Learn more at www.echohealthventures.com

