Delta Community to Award $25,000 in College Scholarships

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with $9 billion in assets, announces a call for entries in its annual scholarship program. Five applicants will be awarded a total of $25,000 based on each applicant's academic achievement, community involvement and submission of an essay on this topic:

With an understanding that financial literacy is an important subject often omitted from school curricula across many grade levels, Delta Community Credit Union has developed a nationally recognized Financial Education Center, providing consumers of all ages with comprehensive knowledge of money, saving, banking, investing and more.

As you embark on your future, how do you plan to use key financial tips learned along your journey to help you successfully reach your goals?

"Delta Community's annual Scholarship Program underscores the value we place on financial literacy, which is key to empowering successful individuals, families and communities," said Hank Halter, Delta Community CEO. "Given the ongoing public-health challenges faced by students, nationwide, we are especially excited to offer this financial support to motivated students, so they may fully concentrate on their academic and career success."

The Delta Community Scholarship Program is open to students seeking a first undergraduate degree, and awards may be used to fund tuition, books, housing and other expenses.

Applications must be received between Feb. 1 and March 1, 2022 by 11:59 p.m. ET and recipients will be announced by April 8, 2022.

Applicants must be Delta Community members who are enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university in the United States during the fall semester of the 2022 - 2023 academic year. For more information and to apply, visit Delta Community Credit Union 2022 Scholarship Program.

In addition to two scholarship programs, the Credit Union offers hundreds of free classes through its award-winning Financial Education Center; school sponsorships; and free workshops in community organizations throughout metro Atlanta.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 450,000 members, 28 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

