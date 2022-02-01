Fournier PR + Consulting leads the beauty industry into the future with the industry's first metaverse press event Want to see the future of public relations? Just watch Fournier PR + Consulting.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manhattan-based beauty agency became the first PR and marketing firm to host a press event entirely in the metaverse when they launched Valdé Beauty's newest collection at Decentraland's virtual Ainsley Gallery on Thursday, January 27. The event introduced more than 600 attendees to Valdé's Divine Crystal Lipstick Armors—semi-precious, hand-carved lipstick cases—via a Phygital NFT collection.

Accessible via laptop, the evening event treated guests to live music by Latin X 3D artist Serena Ellis, a Valdé digital wearable for their avatars, a POAP NFT, as well as a live auction for Valdé's number one NFT artwork: Collective Calliope, Goddess of Song, which sold for $2,600. Guests were also invited to purchase NFTs and their physical counterparts, the new Valde's Divine Crystal Armors."

"We chose to host a press launch in the metaverse because it's a way to reach a wide swath of influential people efficiently," says Marie-Laure Fournier-Uder, founder of Fournier PR + Consulting. "But, unlike others dabbling in virtual events, we were not interested in creating a game or something gimmicky. I envisioned a chic, fun, elevated cocktail party that would appeal to grownups. In my experience, Gen X is just as ready as Gen Z to engage virtually."

The metaverse event, isn't, however, Fournier's first "first." Last year, the agency helped the House of Krigler, another client, became one of the first beauty brands—and the first luxury fragrance house—to sell a fragrance, Krigler Grand Bonheur 54, with an NFT. The year prior, Fournier was the first PR firm to take on a beauty brand aimed exclusively at menopausal women with the U.S. launch of Pause Well Aging Skincare. And, in the midst of the pandemic, Fournier saw the growing demand for effective, at-home skin and hair treatments that rivaled in-office options, and she helped bring CurrentBody, the leading global retailer for beauty-devices, to the U.S. market.

"We've built a reputation as an agency that's unafraid to push boundaries—into new beauty categories and into the new digital frontier," says Fournier-Uder. "We are an exclusive agency and I'm proud of the fact that we've been able to deliver for our clients again and again because of our ability to see and adapt to the future."

