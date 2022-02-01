Johnson Matthey announces price increase

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey, a leader in sustainable technologies, has announced that portions of its chemicals and fuels and energy businesses are implementing price increases, effective immediately or as contracts permit. The need for these price increases is driven by the escalation of energy and key raw material costs, rising logistics and packaging material costs.

Despite ongoing commercial excellence initiatives, it is no longer possible to continue to offset these unprecedented conditions. As the company continues to face inflationary pressures across supply chains it has become necessary to implement a price increase across the businesses by 15%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies that enable a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today about 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com

