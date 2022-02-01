Mazda Reports January Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 21,079 vehicles, a decrease of 16.5 percent compared to January 2021. With 24 selling days in January, compared to the same number the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 16.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 3,119 vehicles in January, a decrease of 41 percent compared to January 2021.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported January sales of 3,493 vehicles, a decrease of 13.5 percent compared to January last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 3,474 vehicles, a decrease of 7.8 percent compared to January last year.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
January
January
YOY %
% MTD
January
January
YOY %
% MTD
2022
2021
Change
DSR
2022
2021
Change
DSR
Mazda3
3,470
3,046
13.9%
13.9%
3,470
3,046
13.9%
13.9%
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,430
2,180
(34.4)%
(34.4)%
1430
2,180
(34.4)%
(34.4)%
Mazda 3 HB
2,040
866
135.6%
135.6%
2040
866
135.6%
135.6%
Mazda6
256
1,398
(81.7)%
(81.7)%
256
1,398
(81.7)%
(81.7)%
MX-5 Miata
386
536
(28.0)%
(28.0)%
386
536
(28.0)%
(28.0)%
MX-5
135
228
(40.8)%
(40.8)%
135
228
(40.8)%
(40.8)%
MXR
251
308
(18.5)%
(18.5)%
251
308
(18.5)%
(18.5)%
CX-3
-
374
-
-
-
374
-
-
CX-30
1,818
3,624
(49.8)%
(49.8)%
1818
3,624
(49.8)%
(49.8)%
CX-5
12,604
13,582
(7.2)%
(7.2)%
12604
13,582
(7.2)%
(7.2)%
CX-9
2,512
2,698
(6.9)%
(6.9)%
2512
2,698
(6.9)%
(6.9)%
MX-30
33
0
-
-
33
0
-
-
CARS
4,112
4,980
(17.4)%
(17.4)%
4,112
4,980
(17.4)%
(17.4)%
TRUCKS
16,967
20,279
(16.3)%
(16.3)%
16,967
20,279
(16.3)%
(16.3)%
TOTAL
21,079
25,259
(16.5)%
(16.5)%
21,079
25,259
(16.5)%
(16.5)%
*Selling Days
24
24
24
24
