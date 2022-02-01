Momentum Commerce Hires Key Executives, Launches Ecommerce Strategy Consulting Practice

BOSTON, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Commerce , a modern digital retail consultancy, today announced the formal launch of its Strategy Consulting practice. This arm of Momentum Commerce's business supports brands, private equity firms, investment banks, and other organizations with exacting needs around data-backed research and strategic guidance in the digital retail space. An example of the Strategy Consulting team's work includes a portion of Momentum Commerce's long-standing engagement with Thrasio, announced in early 2022.

The Strategy Consulting team is led by Eileen Devor, who recently joined Momentum Commerce after heading up account strategy and analyst teams at Criteo, MMB and Wayfair. Working closely with Eileen will be Todd Bowman, who came to Momentum Commerce in December 2021 after captaining the eCommerce practices at Merkle and Reprise Digital.

Recent projects the Strategy Consulting team have conducted for brand, private equity, and investment bank clients include total addressable market (TAM) analyses, multi-year retail channel revenue models, and competitive assessments. These projects are supported by Momentum Commerce's multi-year repository of Amazon search, product, and advertising data, alongside the deep experience of the Strategy Consulting team working to clearly answer critical eCommerce questions for executive audiences.

"Momentum Commerce's flexible technology and team of Amazon experts have been instrumental in helping our firm confidently evaluate markets, brands, and opportunities on Amazon," said Kenneth S Esterow, operating partner at TZP Group. "Momentum Commerce's work has been key in conducting due diligence for new eCommerce investments, and their expertise has encouraged a number of our portfolio companies to subsequently hire them to manage their Amazon advertising."

"With the eCommerce space both growing and evolving at a rapid pace, the questions brands, private equity firms, and investment banks are asking naturally get progressively more complex and multifaceted," said Eileen Devor, head of Momentum Commerce's strategy practice. "The reason I joined Momentum Commerce is because the data asset and tools we are building, with tools like the Amazon Brand Index, are designed to answer these challenges, helping us set more comprehensive and clearly actionable plans for our clients."

Among other growth areas in 2022, the Strategy Consulting team is undertaking expanded projects around product-line specific analyses for existing clients following 2021 success, along with market-level due diligence studies for a variety of private equity clients. To support this growing array of projects, the Strategy Consulting team will add more team members over the course of the year.

"Working with large consumer brands in my prior roles, there was a decided need to analyze a variety of data sources to solve major challenges, but many roadblocks to getting there," said Todd Bowman, principal strategic consultant at Momentum Commerce. "I'm thrilled to be part of a team here at Momentum Commerce developing solutions to just those types of problems, with the deep industry experience necessary to give the best guidance possible."

"The launch of our Amazon Strategy Consulting business is one more step toward our mission of becoming the most respected firm in data-driven eCommerce sales and marketing," said John T Shea, chief executive officer of Momentum Commerce. "It's an honor to have industry thought leaders like Eileen and Todd on board to join us on the next stage of our journey."

For more information about Momentum Commerce's Strategy Consulting services, please visit https://momentumcommerce.com/services/

About Momentum Commerce

Momentum Commerce is a modern consultancy offering brands flexible technology and professional services to grow sales on digital retail platforms such as Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com. Comprised of half technologists and half consultants, Momentum Commerce's team provides unrivaled data assets with a mathematical approach to retail media management, insights services, and bespoke projects brands need to meet their growth goals. With a mission to be the most respected firm in the space, Momentum Commerce brand clients include emerging and enterprise brands such as Crocs, Chaps, Lush Decor, Level Home, XMONDO and many more. For more information, please visit https://momentumcommerce.com .

