Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Releases its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

"Natural Grocers® was founded by our parents in 1955. They wanted to improve the health and wellbeing of their family, friends and neighbors and sustain the health of the planet we all share. They were pioneers in the sustainability and regenerative agriculture movement. Today, Natural Grocers is still a leader of this movement because our Five Founding Principles continue to drive our business practices: Nutrition Education, the highest Quality organic and natural products, Always AffordableSM prices, Commitment to our Crew and our Communities. This is why and how our business practices allow us to make a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of our communities and the planet," said Heather Isely, Natural Grocers' Executive Vice President.

The inaugural ESG report is primarily focused on product standards - the cornerstone of Natural Grocers' sustainability principles and an area in which it is an industry leader. The Company's commitment to establishing product standards that support human and environmental health is evidenced in its continuous efforts to enhance these standards. For example, Natural Grocers, which sold only cage-free eggs since its founding, enhanced its product standards in 2016 to sell only free-range eggs. Likewise, in 2014 the Company was an early adopter of product standards designed to remove all confinement dairy products from its stores and continues to sell only 100% pasture-based dairy products. Natural Grocers makes every effort to base its product standards on relevant scientific evidence to best support the sustainability and health of the food system, Crew members, and its communities, and is committed to continuing to drive higher product standards within the industry.

Ms. Isely continued, "We hope to inspire other companies around the world to follow our lead and to realize that it is possible to offer high-quality organic and natural products at always affordable prices. Since its founding, Natural Grocers has embraced practices intended to make our food system more just, sustainable, and equitable."

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.

