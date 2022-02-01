New York County Medical Society Renews Exclusive Endorsement With The Doctors Company

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York County Medical Society (NYCMS) today announced it has again chosen The Doctors Company, part of TDC Group, as the exclusively endorsed medical liability insurer for its members.

"The Doctors Company is the ideal choice for our endorsement, as they are founded and led by physicians and owned by members," said Keith A. LaScalea, MD, FACP, president of NYCMS. "Our members retain a partner whose mission—to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine—is aligned with our mission to strive for the achievement of the highest standards of medical practice and quality of care."

Under the partnership, NYCMS members:

Benefit from some of New York's most competitive rates for medical malpractice insurance. And if they're affiliated with Hospitals Insurance Company, they have access to even more significant savings.

Receive numerous benefits from The Doctors Company, such as the state's most aggressive defense, 24/7 patient safety and risk management services, free live and on-demand CME, and access to the Section 18 New York State excess risk management program.

Tribute® Plan , which rewards eligible doctors for their loyalty and commitment to superior patient care, and may receive dividends. Participate in the, which rewards eligible doctors for their loyalty and commitment to superior patient care, and may receive dividends.

"Our continued partnership with NYCMS reflects TDC Group's growing strength in the New York market," said Tammy Clark, CPCU, Senior Vice President and Regional Operating Officer, The Doctors Company. "Since expanding its presence in New York in 2017, TDC Group has grown to 21,412 New York physician members and $292 million in direct written premiums."

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (thetdcgroup.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About the New York County Medical Society

The mission of the New York County Medical Society (nycms.org) is to proactively identify and respond to the evolving needs of its members; to strive for the achievement of the highest standards of medical practice and quality of care by providing extended medical education and supporting advances in medical science; to champion the integrity of the patient-physician relationship; to improve public health through education initiatives and targeted community service efforts; and to serve as a strong advocate for both members and patients by working aggressively for the enactment of supportive and enabling medical legislation.

