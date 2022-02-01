Pexip Government Cloud Achieves FedRAMP "In Process" Designation

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a leading provider of enterprise video and collaboration solutions, announced its Pexip Government Cloud (PGC) platform has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) "In Process" designation at the Moderate Impact Level, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor.



The PGC platform is the first Microsoft Teams Cloud Video Interop (CVI) solution to achieve FedRAMP "In Process" status. Once authorized, the solution will help agencies securely collaborate on Microsoft Teams in their hybrid workplace. With Pexip, employees can join Microsoft Teams calls from standards-based video conferencing systems in meeting rooms in addition to their personal devices, bringing everyone together from the office or home. Agencies can also use Pexip to activate and manage existing infrastructure investments and host mission-critical meetings.



"Achieving this milestone validates the security of our video platform and shows Pexip's commitment to the federal government. We are already trusted by agencies including DISA, VA, NASA, EPA, and the Air Force, and offering a FedRAMP-compliant version of Pexip's software will help even more agencies future-proof their video investments and unite their hybrid workforce," said Peter McCarthy, VP, Public Sector, Pexip.



This FedRAMP "In Process" designation strengthens Pexip's existing security accreditation and authorization posture, which already includes:

US Department of Defense (DoD) Unified Capabilities Approved Product List (UC APL) authorized

Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) validated Federal Information Processing standard (FIPS) 140-2 module #3503

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified

Section 508 compliant

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant

Supports Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance

Supports zero trust security architectures

