STOW IT - the Airbnb of vehicle storage- is Expanding to Atlanta

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Colorado based startup and the largest vehicle storage provider in Denver, STOW IT, is expanding to Atlanta! STOW IT is an online marketplace that connects individuals with extra space to those looking for storage for the car, boat, trailer, RV, airport, and semi storage.

Types of Rentals

STOW IT offers many different types of spaces to accommodate the needs for different types of vehicles. Below is a list of the most popular spaces they offer:

Long Term Airport parking at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta Airport

Commercial Storage

Individually owned spaces

Hosting with STOW IT

STOW IT is looking for individuals or businesses who are looking to make passive income through storage!

Benefits of being a STOW IT Host STOW IT will help you manage your spot by:

Processing payments

Setting up reservations

Guaranteeing all payments so you will always get paid on time

Provide hands-on support from their highly experienced customer service team

How to Become a STOW IT Host You can go here to learn all about becoming a host and start the process to list your space. Once your space is listed, it is automatically available on the site, and you can start getting renters instantly.

Renting through STOW IT

Most STOW IT renters are individuals who are looking to store their cars, boats, RVs, trailers, etc. for a long period of time.

Benefits of storing with STOW IT over Traditional Storage There are many reasons why people are switching over to STOW IT from traditional storage options including:

You are not locked into long-term contracts

You are renting from locals near you

You are saving money compared to using traditional storage options

How to Rent through STOW IT

STOW IT makes finding affordable vehicle storage near you super easy! You can search by address, city, or zip code for available spaces here.

Find new and more affordable ways to store your items and use STOW IT next time you are looking for vehicle storage or take advantage of your extra space and become a STOW IT host.

