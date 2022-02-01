Tech secondary market sellers fill the gap as global chip shortage threatens manufacture of network equipment

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers are turning to the tech secondary market due to a shortfall of new equipment. Secondary market sellers remain largely unaffected by the global chip crisis. They provide a source of high quality used and refurbished network and data center equipment to businesses that are overdue for network upgrades and unable to source new products. NetworkTigers, an established re-seller since 1996, carries a substantial supply of equipment available for purchase.

NetworkTigers - Supplier of new and refurbished computer network equipment. (PRNewsfoto/NetworkTigers, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Used and refurbished network equipment fills demand at significantly lower cost with no reduction in quality.

In a report issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Jan 25, 2022, the semiconductor shortage is attributed to a perfect storm of factors. The pandemic led to an increase in demand for products that require semiconductors. There is an underlying growth in demand for chips as industries shift to semiconductor intensive products (e.g., 5G, electric vehicles). Finally, a series of black swan events (factory fires, winter storms, energy shortages and COVID-19 shutdowns) disrupted the supply chain causing a national and global chip shortage. As a result, the secondary tech market has never been more important.

Founder and CEO of NetworkTIgers, Mike Syiek, a recognized industry expert in network equipment and security, wants to reassure IT purchasers that refurbished network equipment does not mean compromising on quality. Syiek said,

"The global supply chain disruption means that finding available network equipment can be a challenge. Fortunately, used and refurbished equipment fills the gap at significantly lower cost with no reduction in quality. We have a large inventory of products available for immediate shipping."

Unclaimed network equipment in-stock includes:

Meraki Firewalls

Meraki Switches

Meraki Wireless

Cisco Catalyst Switches

Cisco Nexus Switches

Arista Switches

SonicWALL Firewalls

And more

The Department of Commerce report indicates that median demand for chips was 17% higher in 2021 compared to 2019, but there has not been a similar increase in supply. This impacts mainly the manufacture of new network equipment, making new and refurbished equipment an attractive alternative.

High quality new and refurbished network equipment is available now at NetworkTigers. For further details contact Mike Syiek at NetworkTigers.

About NetworkTigers

NetworkTigers is the leader in the secondary market for Grade A, Seller Refurbished networking equipment. Founded in January 1996 as Andover Consulting Group, which built and re-architected data centers for Fortune 500 firms, NetworkTigers provides consulting and network equipment to governmental agencies, Fortune 2000, and healthcare companies globally.

