Vernier Software & Technology Introduces Five New Go Direct® Products for College-Level Science New spectrometers and wide-range pressure sensor help students collect and analyze data during chemistry, biology, and physics investigations

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology recently launched five new Go Direct® products for college-level science. These wireless devices—the Go Direct Fluorescence/UV-VIS Spectrophotometer, Go Direct UV-VIS Spectrophotometer, Go Direct Emissions Spectrometer, Go Direct Visible Spectrophotometer, and Go Direct Wide-Range Pressure—help ensure students and educators are able to easily and accurately collect scientific data during chemistry, biology, and physics investigations.

"In college-level science coursework, it's critical that educators and students have accurate data," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "We are dedicated to offering products that meet this goal—and help foster scientific inquiry and innovation. Our latest Go Direct products check both boxes."

Like all Go Direct products, these new devices can be used via USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth® wireless technology, allowing educators to choose the best solution for their learning environment. For the new spectrometers specifically, educators can use the free Vernier Spectral Analysis® app to easily incorporate spectroscopy into course experiments. The user-friendly software includes multiple analysis features, including curve fitting and data interpolation.

For chemistry, biology, and biochemical investigations, the Go Direct Fluorescence/UV-VIS Spectrophotometer measures the fluorescence and absorbance spectra of samples such as quinine sulfate, fluorescein, chlorophyll, and fluorescent proteins. The Go Direct UV-VIS Spectrophotometer can be used to generate full spectra, Beer's law data, and kinetic traces of ultraviolet and visible-absorbing samples, such as aspirin, DNA, proteins, and NADH.

For chemistry investigations, the Go Direct Visible Spectrophotometer has a high-quality optical bench and aluminum housing, making it ideal for conducting Beer's law experiments, kinetic or equilibrium studies of absorbance, or emission spectrum analysis.

Also for chemistry investigations, the Go Direct Wide-Range Pressure sensor measures absolute pressures up to 690 kPa with excellent accuracy. It features robust metal fittings and a leak-proof seal.

For physics investigations, the Go Direct Emissions Spectrometer gives precise measurements over a range of 350 to 900 nm. It can be used with or without the Vernier Emissions Fiber, which is not included, to examine spectra of light bulbs, spectrum tubes, or the sun.

To learn more about the new Go Direct products, visit http://www.vernier.com .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for over 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

