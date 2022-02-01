White Castle, an Official Sponsor of USA Luge, Shows Support for Fellow "Sliders" During the Winter Games Nation's Two "Slider" Experts Partner Each Summer to Recruit New Luge Sliders Through the Annual White Castle USA Luge Slider Search

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle will be cheering on the USA Luge team when they compete in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing between February 5 and 10.

White Castle is a proud supporter of USA Luge and the official sponsor of the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search.

That's because White Castle, the home of the Original Slider®, is an official sponsor of USA Luge and the title sponsor of the organization's off-season recruitment program, the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search. The nation's two foremost "slider experts" became partners in 2017.

White Castle is proud to support USA Luge all year round. But it's especially excited to support the athletes, fresh from an outstanding performance at the Luge World Cup, as they now compete in the Winter Games. The 101-year-old family owned business is showing that even smaller brands can support world-class athletes on both local and global scales.

"We're two slider experts coming together, and it's worked so well for the past five years. Our special relationship with USA Luge has allowed us to support these athletes and watch them progress to the highest level," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We're really looking forward to supporting Team USA as they compete in the Winter Games. We're sliders cheering on sliders!"

White Castle designed special scarves for the members of the luge team to wish them well and keep them warm on their journey. From the opening ceremonies through the luge races, White Castle will be in Lake Placid, NY, headquarters for USA Luge, serving up Sliders each day to nourish the souls and stomachs of the team's families and friends gathered there to cheer on the athletes. White Castle will also be rooting for the team on all of its social media platforms.

White Castle's support extends far beyond just these quadrennial games, however. The White Castle USA Luge Slider Search is the official off-season recruitment program for USA Luge, the national governing body for the sport of luge. With support from both White Castle's consumer packaged goods and restaurant divisions, USA Luge takes its summer and fall recruitment tours to cities coast to coast. Children ages 9 through 13 can attend the free clinics, where U.S. Olympic and National Team coaches and athletes teach the basics of riding a luge sled. Participants get the opportunity to ride down paved tracks on wheel-equipped luge sleds. Those who show promise are considered for the USA Luge National Development Team.

Current USA Luge team members Jonny Gustafson, Emily Sweeney and Zack DiGregorio all started their luge careers at a Slider Search.

"The White Castle USA Luge Slider Search program has been instrumental in raising awareness of the sport, driving interest among young athletes and providing the talent pool for future competitors who will represent us all at the Winter Games," said Gordy Sheer, USA Luge director of marketing and sponsorships and the 1998 Olympic silver medalist in the sport.

Luge has been an Olympic sport since 1964. Commonly referred to as "sliders," luge athletes slide down a track of ice on sleds, feet first, at speeds reaching 90 miles an hour. The USA Luge team has won six Olympic medals and almost 600 medals in elite- and junior-level international competitions since 1994.

More information about the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search program can be found on teamusa.org/usa-luge/white-castle-slider-search.

