Wood Partners Amplifies Luxury Living in Dallas with Groundbreaking of New Apartment Community Alta at The Farm

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community—Alta at The Farm—located in the Dallas area. With construction on the new apartment community currently underway, Alta at The Farm is scheduled to open in early 2023.

Alta at The Farm will be ideally situated within The Farm, a newly constructed 135-acre mixed-use development in the prominent Dallas suburb of Allen, TX. At full build-out, The Farm will host a mix of office, retail, entertainment, and residential facilities. Unique highlights of The Farm will include a 16-acre greenbelt and open space spanning the entire length of the development, a 2.5-acre lake and boardwalk with numerous dining options, multiple pocket parks and multi-use trails that connect to the broader Allen trail system. Furthermore, Alta at The Farm will be right next door to the first Texas location of The Hub, a multifaceted outdoor entertainment and retail venue that originated in Watersound Beach along 30A in the Florida Panhandle.

"We are excited to continue growing Wood Partners' portfolio of properties in the Dallas/Fort Worth area with the groundbreaking of Alta at The Farm," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "The Farm master development will offer an amazing collection of both boutique and name-brand restaurant, shopping, and entertainment options. Additionally, outdoor enthusiasts young and old will be captivated by the multitude of outdoor experiences available to them across the acres and acres of parks, open space, and trails nearby."

"The Farm will be an exciting new opportunity for live, work and play in the city of Allen, and we are thrilled to have Alta at The Farm as part of this great project," said Bruce Heller, president of JaRyCo. "Working with great companies like Wood Partners is a key part of our strategy in making this great development come to life."

Alta at The Farm's midrise design will feature 325 apartment homes, offering residents a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Each unit will provide best-in-class finishes including high-end kitchens featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded fixtures, and tile backsplash, as well as in-unit technology, keyless entry, wood plank flooring and in-unit washer and dryer sets. The development will also offer residents access to a top-tier amenities package, headlined by a resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a second courtyard with grilling areas and fire pits, a community clubhouse featuring a state-of-the-art fitness facility, private fitness micro-studios, and a Sky Room and roof deck overlooking West Lake Park. There will also be remote working areas, social gathering spaces, and enhanced Wi-Fi throughout the common areas.

Situated along US 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, the property will provide easy access to local shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as major employers including Globe Life Insurance, Medical City McKinney, Emerson, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Raytheon. Legacy West and the North Platinum corridor are also just a few miles down the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Additionally, Alta at The Farm will be located within 25 minutes of DFW and Love Field airports for convenient travel in and out of the city.

"With its prime location and expansive list of attractions on-property and within The Farm community, Alta at The Farm will offer residents an ideal combination of city living blended with the charm of one of Dallas' most sought after suburbs," added Miller. "We look forward to the community's grand opening early next year."

For residents interested in calling the new apartment community home, pre-leasing for Alta at The Farm will begin in Winter 2022.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $16.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 21 major markets across 14 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com .

About JaRyCo

JaRyCo Development LLC was created in 2001 by Bruce R. Heller, who saw an opportunity to pursue development in a manner not common within the industry. With more than 42 years of experience in the design, construction and development of major real estate projects, Heller leads JaRyCo to focus on finding development opportunities which truly make sense from a long-term business perspective, both from an investment standpoint and most importantly from the end user standpoint. Since its founding, JaRyCo has completed a variety of project types including: office buildings, corporate headquarters, medical office buildings, specialty hospitals, office flex, hotels and land development. Mr. Heller has been responsible for the development of nearly 4 million square feet of real estate with a total development cost of well over half a billion dollars. For more information, visit jaryco.com.

