AllianceBernstein Announces First Global Head of ETFs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") (NYSE: AB), a leading research and global investment firm, today announced that Noel Archard, CFA, will join AB as Global Head of ETFs and Portfolio Solutions, effective February 7, 2022. The firm announces its plan to build a global ETF business under Noel with their initial set of active ETF offerings planned for later this year in the U.S.

In this new role for the firm, Mr. Archard will be responsible for bringing AB's diverse set of investment capabilities to the active ETF marketplace. He will report to Onur Erzan, Head of Global Client Group.

"Over the last decade, we have continuously evolved our investment platforms to better meet changing client investment goals; thoughtfully listening to their needs and providing the solutions they seek," said Onur Erzan. "Establishing the firm's first-ever Global Head of ETFs and Portfolio Solutions role and adding Noel to the team creates an opportunity for AB to generate an innovative and differentiated offering in a crowded space - as we have done successfully in different parts of the market like retail SMAs, income and sustainable investing. As a proven industry leader with more than two decades of ETF and asset management executive experience, we are confident that Noel's leadership will be instrumental to the success of not only our ETF business, launching later this year, but also our broader portfolio solutions including next generation SMAs and model portfolios."

"I'm very proud to join a firm with more than a 50 year legacy as a leading investment manager, which has withstood various economic cycles – continuously delivering superior returns for a diverse set of investors, and across multiple asset classes," said Mr. Archard. "It's an honor to have the opportunity to bring such a significant asset manager to a broader range of investors through the launch of AB's ETF business, both here in the US, and ultimately, around the globe."

Mr. Archard joins AB from State Street Global Advisors where he most recently served as the Global Head of Product. He brings two decades of ETF and product experience to AB, with previous leadership roles at BlackRock and Vanguard.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of December 31, 2021, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.2% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.5% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

