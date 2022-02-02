Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Record-Setting Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results

XI'AN, China, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced its 2021 annual financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

FY 2021 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues were US$25.5 million , representing a 39.9% increase from US$18.2 million for the same period in 2020.

Gross profit increased by 36.7% to US$7.1 million from US$5.2 million for the same period in 2020.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $43,344 , or 3.2%, from $1.4 million in fiscal year 2020 to $1.3 million in fiscal year 2021.

Government subsidies received in the form of a grant and recognized as other operating income totaled $449,972 and $362,187 for the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net income increased by 48.8% to US$4.6 million in FY2021 from US$3.1 million for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased by 46.5% to $6 . 1 million in FY2021 from $4 . 2 million for the same period in 2020.

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.68 , compared to $0.58 for the same period in 2020.

Sales volumes of fragrance compounds and health supplemental powder drinks increased by 7.9% and 51.7% for in FY2021 as compared to the same period of 2020 while sales volume of bioactive food ingredients decreased slightly by 5.7%.

*Schedule at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. See use of non-GAAP financial measures for explanations of our non-GAAP metrics.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased by the strong demand trends we've seen in our business and proud that we achieved double-digit sales growth and record revenue. These results speak volumes about our refined product portfolio, commitment to innovation and our position as an essential partner to our customers." Commented Richard (Yongwei) Hu, BON's Chairman & CEO, "In the short-term, we face unprecedented global supply-chain challenges and inflation-related increases in raw material procurement and logistics due to the protracted global pandemic, changes in trade relations and macroeconomic policies. We are confident in our team's ability to navigate through these conditions and fully offset pressures over time as we shift our product mix towards higher end and higher margin products to increase our pricing power, improve gross margin, improve productivity, and continue to exert strong cost discipline. In addition, we are very excited about the inroad we have made to end user market with the successful rollout of our all natural human microbiome product - FeatherPure and upcoming introduction of other consumer products such as Stachyose probiotic powder to address the growing demand from natural health-conscious consumers. Last but not least, we believe that with the commissioning of our Yumen Plant later this year with 150% increase of revenue growth potential on an annualized basis, we will be able to better serve our customers both at home and abroad more efficiently, accelerate our global business expansion and create lasting long-term value for our investors."

FY 2021 Product Categories Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year



Revenues increase

(decrease) Gross Profits increase

(decrease) Fragrance Compounds 61.7% 82.3% Health Supplements (Powder Drinks) 71.2% 81.8% Bioactive Food Ingredients (5.6%) (14.2%)

Fragrance Compounds

Revenue from sales of fragrance compound products increased by 61.7% to US$12.7 million from US$7.9 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to 7.9% and 39.2% increases in sales volume and average selling price as well as a 7.1% positive impact from currency exchange.

Gross profit from fragrance compound increased by 82.3% from US$1.6 million to US$3.0 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the above referenced factors.

Health Supplements (Powder Drinks)

Revenue from sales of health supplement (powder drinks) products increased by 71.2% to US$6.7 million from US$3.9 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was attributable to 51.7% and 4.9% increases in sales volume and average selling price as well as a 7.1% positive impact from currency exchange.

Gross profit from health supplement (powder drinks) increased by 81.8% from US$1.1 million to US$2.1 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the above referenced factors.

Bioactive Food Ingredients

Revenue from sales of bioactive food ingredient products decreased by 5.6% to US$6.1 million from US$6.5 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to 5.7% decrease in sales volume and 7.0% decrease in average selling price as we received less customer orders of stachyose, our major bioactive food ingredient product, when COVID-19 spread has been relatively under control in China during fiscal year 2021 and partially offset by a 7.1% positive impact from currency exchange.

Gross profit of our bioactive food ingredient products decreased by 14.2% to $2.1 million from $2.5 million for the same period in 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the above referenced reasons.

Selling expenses decreased by $23,189, or approximately 14.3%, from $161,719 to $138,530 in the same period of 2021, mainly attributable to cost saving achieved by switching focus to target large domestic customers through online and virtual marketing and sales promotion.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses increased by $43,691, or approximately 21.3%, from $205,359 in fiscal year 2020 to $249,050 in fiscal year 2021. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $26,391 in material consumption and $10,647 in R&D testing and inspection related expenses.

Government subsidies received in the form of a grant and recognized as other operating income totaled $449,972 and $362,187 for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net income increased from $3.10 million in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 to $4.61 million in the same period of 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities during the year ended September 30, 2021 was $4.05 million compared to $2.64 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.69, compared to $0.58 for the same period in 2020.

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.68, compared to $0.58 for the same period in 2020.

Subsequent Events

On November 11, 2021 , the Company announced that it has removed its variable interest entity ("VIE") structure and has become the sole shareholder of its operating entities in China .

On January 12, 2022 , the Company received initial purchase order for FeatherPure, its first proprietary Stachyose and Apple Extract based personal care product from Chongqing Fudoudou Technology to penetrate consumer market.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

A live webcast to discuss the Company's FY 2021 financial results will be held on February 3, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on the Company's IR website at https://ir.bnlus.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be available on the Company's website after the event.

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.bnlus.com.

BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















September 30





2021



2020

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash

$ 1,903,867



$ 53,106

Short-term investments



1,703,314





-

Accounts receivable, net



6,152,807





5,771,008

Inventories, net



1,596,492





1,016,442

Advance to suppliers, net



4,094,312





3,491,145

Deferred initial public offering costs



-





510,079

Acquisition deposit



1,000,000





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



98,960





7,434

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



16,549,752





10,840,214



















Property, plant and equipment, net



19,228,642





14,171,963

Intangible assets, net



411,056





140,993

Right-of-use lease assets, net



201,007





-

Deferred tax assets, net



22,342





49,059

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 36,412,799



$ 25,202,229



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term loans

$ 41,381



$ 1,289,081

Current portion of long-term loans



448,005





1,227,346

Third party loans



-





690,327

Accounts payable



380,385





1,288,629

Due to related parties



245,104





2,322,990

Taxes payable



5,052,018





4,402,625

Deferred revenue



1,096,101





385,978

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



41,711





56,604

Finance lease liabilities, current



161,286





33,389

Operating lease liability, current



62,871





-

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

$ 7,528,862



$ 11,696,969

Long-term loans



2,173,532





2,482,251

Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent



28,953





-

Operating lease liability, noncurrent



146,703





-

TOTAL LIABILITIES



9,878,050





14,179,220



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES















EQUITY















Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 8,330,000 and 5,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively

$ 833



$ 580

Additional paid in capital



15,540,433





5,251,205

Statutory reserve



1,050,721





579,922

Retained earnings



9,192,676





5,072,672

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



222,221





(388,102)

TOTAL BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



26,006,884





10,516,277

Non-controlling interest



527,865





506,732

Total equity



26,534,749





11,023,009

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 36,412,799



$ 25,202,229



BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME























For the Years Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2019

REVENUE

$ 25,494,564



$ 18,219,959



$ 16,396,018

COST OF REVENUE



(18,382,637)





(13,017,646)





(11,113,922)

GROSS PROFIT



7,111,927





5,202,313





5,282,096



























OPERATING EXPENSES























Selling expenses



(138,530)





(161,719)





(273,841)

General and administrative expenses



(1,323,726)





(1,367,070)





(1,310,215)



























Research and development expenses



(249,050)





(205,359)





(522,867)

Total operating expenses



(1,711,306)





(1,734,148)





(2,106,923)



























INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



5,400,621





3,468,165





3,175,173



























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)























Interest income



3,207





714





2,271

Interest expense



(417,266)





(329,102)





(333,190)

Unrealized foreign transaction exchange gain (loss)



(45,124)





(248)





5,281

Gain on disposal of fixed assets



-





20,150





-

Government subsidies



449,972





362,187





140,295

Income from short-term investments



565





-





-

Other income



38,409





132,713





-

Total other income (expenses), net



29,763





186,414





(185,343)



























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION



5,430,384





3,654,579





2,989,830



























INCOME TAX PROVISION



(820,931)





(556,262)





(427,194)



























NET INCOME



4,609,453





3,098,317





2,562,636

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



18,650





71,644





(11,167)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED

$ 4,590,803



$ 3,026,673



$ 2,573,803



























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)























Total foreign currency translation adjustment



612,806





450,234





(281,699)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



5,222,259





3,548,551





2,280,937

Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



21,133





81,737





(10,969)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED

$ 5,201,126



$ 3,466,814



$ 2,291,906



























EARNINGS PER SHARE























Basic

$ 0.69



$ 0.58



$ 0.50

Diluted

$ 0.68



$ 0.58



$ 0.50



























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING























Basic



6,615,833





5,210,649





5,166,667

Diluted



6,706,235





5,210,649





5,166,667



BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS























For the Years Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities























Net income

$ 4,609,453



$ 3,098,317



$ 2,562,636

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities























Allowance for doubtful accounts



2,948





22,137





34,328

Depreciation and amortization



228,547





230,597





226,633

Inventory reserve (recovery)



(312,532)





29,539





-

Deferred income tax



29,109





(7,751)





(5,149)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



58,147





-









Amortization of stock options



44,910





-





-

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)



45,124





248





(5,281)

Gain on disposal of property and equipment



-





(20,150)





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable



(89,543)





(284,546)





(2,912,222)

Inventories



(209,011)





1,636,321





6,681,972

Advance to suppliers, net



(399,262)





(3,021,739)





168,868

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,642





72,116





173,609

Accounts payable



(969,414)





(1,982,205)





(78,356)

Operating lease liabilities



(49,648)





-





-

Taxes payable



410,716





2,662,542





1,538,662

Deferred revenue



684,030





161,045





(1,223,824)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(33,092)





46,605





(57,053)

Net cash provided by operating activities



4,053,124





2,643,076





7,104,823



























Cash flows from investing activities























Purchase of short-term investments



(2,159,920)





-





-

Proceeds upon redemption of short-term investments



470,082





-





-

Purchase of property and equipment



(51,878)





(31,885)





(213,634)

Capital expenditures on construction-in-progress



(4,432,941)





(4,301,103)





(6,861,257)

Purchase of intangible assets



(269,088)





-





-

Refund (payment) of acquisition deposit



(1,000,000)





1,329,945





(1,355,067)

Net cash used in investing activities



(7,443,745)





(3,003,043)





(8,429,958)



























Cash flows from financing activities























Net proceeds from issuance of Ordinary Shares in initial public offerings



11,271,480





-





-

Proceeds from short-term loans



1,257,225





2,033,570





4,008,293

Proceeds from long-term loans



1,245,871





319,342





-

Repayment of short-term loans



(2,563,433)





(2,872,778)





(4,514,482)

Repayment of long-term loans



(2,522,101)





-





-

Proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings from related parties



(2,262,378)





1,067,808





543,976

Proceeds from (repayment of) third party loans



(721,484)





238,133





(101,793)

Principal payment from (repayment of) finance lease



169,153





(392,030)





432,722

Capital contribution from non-controlling interest



-





-





435,964

Payment for deferred initial public offering costs



(521,651)





(281,553)





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



5,352,682





112,492





804,680



























Effect of changes of foreign exchange rates on cash



(111,300)





6,810





(6,630)

Net increase (decrease) in cash



1,850,761





(240,665)





(527,085)

Cash, beginning of year



53,106





293,771





820,856

Cash, end of year

$ 1,903,867



$ 53,106



$ 293,771



























Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information























Cash paid for interest expense

$ 417,266



$ 276,671



$ 333,190

Cash paid for income tax

$ 2,411



$ -



$ 115,179

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities























Amortization of share-based compensation for initial public offering services

$ 422,221



$ 211,112



$ -

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ 257,564



$ -



$ -



Bon Natural Life Limited GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported

GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as,

and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company

prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

30-Sep

2021

2020 Net income $ 4,609,453

$ 3,098,317 Interest expense

417,266



329,102 Income taxes

820,931



556,262 Depreciation and amortization

228,547



230,597 Non-cash item(1)

44,910



- Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,121,107

$ 4,214,278



(1) Non-cash item represents adjustment of stock-based compensation to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operations as presented on the Statement of Cash Flows

