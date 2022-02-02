cQuant.io Energy Analytics Platform to Use the Power of Microsoft Azure in Helping Companies Understand and Manage Uncertainty in Renewable Energy Purchases

DENVER, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cQuant.io, an energy analytics company, has worked with Microsoft to scale its cQuant energy analytics solution, helping customers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with reliable renewable energy purchases.

As organizations move forward to reduce their carbon footprint, the procurement of renewable energy often becomes a key strategy. This procurement usually includes long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) wrought with uncertainty around price and generation which the industry calls risk. cQuant's cloud-native energy analytics platform is now using the power of Microsoft Azure. "A modern energy analytics platform requires significant computing resources, which makes working with Microsoft a natural choice," said David Leevan, CEO of cQuant. "The high-performance computing and scalability inherent in the Azure cloud platform in combination with the cQuant's advanced analytics platform has helped to deliver timely results to our clients."

The cQuant energy analytics solution provides insightful and powerful information to companies in moving towards a carbon-free footprint. Companies on this journey often find that this process is complex and look for vendor solutions that support their internal teams to identify the best path forward. With cQuant, companies can individually analyze and manage their renewable assets and get a holistic view of their complete energy portfolio, allowing for smarter decision making.

"Microsoft is committed to partnering with organizations that have the shared value to reduce their carbon footprint," said Brent Morgan, Director, Energy Risk and Innovation at Microsoft. "Analytic tools and the insight they provide are a key component for companies looking to rely more heavily on renewable energy sources. Companies on this journey are confronted with many options and aligning the resulting choices to company goals is important."

Analytics are a key piece to decoding the ever-evolving mission to becoming carbon-free and both cQuant and Microsoft look forward to moving together in the same direction while supporting other organizations and companies in their journeys along the way.

About cQuant.io

cQuant.io is an industry leader in analytic solutions for energy and commodity companies. Specializing in Total Portfolio Analysis, cQuant's cloud-native platform enables physical asset, financial contract, market simulation and risk management analytics in one place. cQuant is the leader in analytics for renewable, storage and other clean energy technologies. cQuant's customers have greater insight into their financial forecasts and the drivers of value and risk in their business. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://cquant.io/.

