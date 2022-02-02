Epson Launches New Generation of Pro Series High Lumen Projectors

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today introduced six new Pro Series interchangeable lens projectors ranging from 13,000 to 20,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness.2 The new generation of compact, ultra-lightweight 3LCD projectors include the world's lightest and smallest 20,000-lumen projectors3 – EB-PU2220B and EB-PU2120W – which are 64 percent smaller and 50 percent lighter than their predecessors.

New generation of compact, ultra-lightweight 3LCD projectors from Epson include the world’s lightest and smallest 20,000-lumen projectors–EB-PU2220B and EB-PU2120W –which are 64 percent smaller and 50 percent lighter than their predecessors. (PRNewswire)

With their largely reduced size and weight and advanced tool set that simplifies installation and maintenance, the new models offer significant advantages for the live events and large venue markets, including more efficient set-up, much lower power consumption and potential savings in labor, storage and shipping.

"As a leader in the projector industry, Epson continues to innovate with this new line of Pro Series projectors designed to meet the market need for more compact, reliable and versatile high lumen displays," said Gavin Downey, group product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America, Inc. "As the 20,000-lumen market segment continues to grow, Epson's new EB-PU2220B and EB-PU2120W will become the benchmark for quality and flexibility in live event installations. With a significant reduction in size and weight over their predecessors, the new projectors simplify setup without compromising performance."

Powered by a 20,000-hour virtually maintenance-free laser light source,4 Epson's six new Pro Series projectors feature full HD WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement Technology5 to produce incredibly crisp, ultra-bright images. The projectors pair seamlessly with Epson's extensive lens family, including an ultra short-throw .35 lens with a unique zero offset design, for added flexibility during installation.

The new laser projectors tout convenient features ideal for live events, including 3G-SDI input and output to accommodate daisy-chaining and long cable runs along with a mechanical shutter to help protect the projectors during laser light shows. Plus, with Epson's optional attachable camera, integrators have access to powerful installation tools such as projector stacking assist function,6 tiling assist6 for edge blends, color calibration,7 and screen matching.7 With the optional attachable camera,7 users also have access to the Simple Stacking function to quickly stack two projectors using just the remote controller.

The new Pro Series solutions come equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) functionality8 and the easy-to-use Epson Projector Configuration Tool (EPCT)9 Android™ and iOS® mobile app to streamline multi-projector installations. The projectors also feature a hermetically sealed optical engine for high dust resistance and a filter-less cabinet for low-maintenance operation. Plus, users can control multiple projectors in a single, large space with Epson Projector Professional Tool (EPPT)10 and easily manage installed inventory with Epson Projector Management.11

Availability and Details at a Glance

The black EB-PU2213B (13,000 lumens), EB-PU2216B (16,000 lumens) and EB-PU2220B (20,000 lumens) and white EB-PU2113W (13,000 lumens), EB-PU2116W (16,000 lumens), and EB-PU2120W (20,000 lumens) will be available in May 2022. For additional information on Epson large venue solutions, visit www.epson.com/liveevents.



EB-PU2113W EB-PU2213B EB-PU2116W EB-PU2216B EB-PU2120W EB-PU2220B Color & White Brightness2 13,000 lumens 13,000 lumens 16,000 lumens 16,000 lumens 20,000 lumens 20,000 lumens Resolution WUXGA WUXGA WUXGA WUXGA WUXGA WUXGA 4K Enhancement5 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Optional Powered Lenses 10 10 10 10 9 9 Color White Black White Black White Black SDI in/out No Yes No Yes No Yes Mechanical Shutter No Yes No Yes No Yes

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 Comparison based on projectors rated at 20,000 lumens. Lumens, size and weight based on the manufacturers' online specifications and industry-available data as of December, 2021.

4 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period

5 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

6 Requires Epson external camera or built-in camera for each projector and the Epson Projector Professional Tool app.

7 Using separate camera for each projector.

8 NFC requires use of a device that includes NFC, and may require additional software.

9 Internet connection required for download. Data usage fee may apply.

10 Mac® and PC only.

11 Windows® only.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.