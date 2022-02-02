Essity included in Sustainability Yearbook 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2022. In its review of more than 7,000 companies globally, Essity received silver medal within the category Household Products, and is ranked as one of the 150 most sustainable companies.

S&P Global is an international finance and analytics company that every year reviews the world's most sustainable companies. Each company answers a comprehensive questionnaire that is analyzed, in parallel with public data within environmental, social and governance issues, ESG.

"We have a strong focus on our sustainability work and on reducing our carbon footprint, while increasing well-being for more people across the world. Our ambitious targets challenge our entire organization to constantly identify new solutions and standards in our industry," says Joséphine Edwall-Björklund, Senior Vice President, Group Function Communications, Essity.

Essity's activities in 2021 included:

Begun producing tissue using alternative fibers, such as wheat straw, at the plant in Mannheim, Germany .

Invested in improved recycling of food and beverage packaging at the plant in Hondouville, France , so the company can recycle 24,000 tons of packaging per year.

Invested in the world's first tissue machine running a fully geothermal steam drying process at the plant in Kawerau, New Zealand .

Initiated a collaboration with McDonald's in Germany to manufacture tissue from used paper cups.

Entered into a collaboration with companies, authorities and organizations to combat deforestation and promote responsible forestry in Russia .

Started a pilot project using green hydrogen for CO₂-free tissue production at the tissue plant in Mainz-Kostheim, Germany .

Begun producing tissue at Edet Bruk in Sweden using biogas to replace natural gas, making Edet Bruk the world's first tissue plant with zero fossil CO₂ emissions.

Essity's ambition is to improve the well-being of people all over the world through its hygiene and health products and concurrently reduce its environmental impact. Between 2016 and 2021, Essity reduced its carbon emissions under Science Based Targets, Scope 1 and 2, by 15%. Essity's target is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Sjöström, Media Relations Manager, +46 727 15 77 85, henrik.sjostrom@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3497092/1528566.pdf Essity included in Sustainability Yearbook 2022 https://news.cision.com/essity/i/straw,c3006529 Straw https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-kostheim,c3006530 Essity Kostheim

View original content:

SOURCE Essity