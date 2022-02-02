Hapbee to Host Sponsored Challenge on Popular Strava Fitness App

Strava, the #1 App for runners and cyclists with a global heatmap of 95 million athletes, will feature a Hapbee-branded challenge commencing Feb 7, 2022

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearable technology, is pleased to announce that the Company will partner with Strava, one of the world's most engaged community of athletes to host a sponsored challenge, titled " Hapbee Choose Your Challenge ". The challenge commences on Monday, February 7, 2022, and runs through Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The Strava mobile app enables millions of athletes all over the world, and across many walks of life, to inspire each other to new heights and higher goals in their quest to unlock their full fitness potential. With more than 95 million users, and growing at approximately 2 million new athletes per month, Strava is among the largest and fastest growing communities of athletes in the world.1

"Strava is a perfect fit with our brand messaging and aligns well with our mission to improve people's lives through better sleep, physical performance and recovery," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "The fitness community is a focal point of our outreach. Garnering exposure within the premier mobile app for athletes is a fantastic opportunity to increase Hapbee's growing brand awareness and benefits among active fitness enthusiasts. We look forward to delivering a fun challenge that inspires members of Strava's community and ours to enhance their wellness habits with the help of Hapbee's headband and library of digital wellness blends."

The sponsored challenge aims to expose Hapbee to a growing and captive segment of the fitness and wellness market, providing the Company with the opportunity to significantly broaden brand visibility on a top-tier wellness platform. The challenge has been designed to promote a healthy lifestyle while incentivizing Strava members to try Hapbee with a special offer.

To participate in the sponsored challenge, Strava members will need to log a minimum of six hours for any workout on the app over the course of two weeks. Members who complete the Company's sponsored challenge will have the opportunity to receive a $100 discount offer for the Hapbee Headband and a bonus three-month free all-access subscription to the Company's library of digital wellness signal blends.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a leading wearable wellness technology platform provider aiming to help people improve their wellbeing and enhance how they feel. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Headband, which is powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology and delivers low-power electromagnetic signal blends designed to help improve users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and relaxation. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through authorized Hapbee dealers.

For more information about Hapbee, please visit hapbee.com .

