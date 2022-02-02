HEMP LOVE® Launches Coconut Milk Chocolate Bars in Three New Flavors at The Fancy Food Show Made with Nutritious Hemp Seeds and No CBD or THC.

MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HEMP LOVE® introduces three new flavors of Roasted Almond, Coconut and Espresso at the Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas on February 6th thru February 8th in Booth #1340.

Hemp Love logo (PRNewswire)

HEMP LOVE® Introduces New Organic Coconut Milk Chocolate Bar at the Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas on Feb 6-8 , Booth #1340

These new bars are super healthy and delicious. Made with organic coconut milk and protein rich hemp hearts. Like the original six flavors, they're organic, dairy free, vegan and paleo friendly. These chocolate bars are creamy, crunchy & naturally sweet. So fabulous that you can indulge with no regrets.

Nancy Kaye, Founder and CEO of HEMP LOVE®, saw an opportunity to create a healthier chocolate bar by including organic hemp seeds, one of nature's most perfect foods. She wanted to inspire people to make healthier choices and avoid processed foods by offering this unique product at only the best food retailers.

"I am so excited to launch our new HEMP LOVE® Coconut Milk Chocolate bars made with organic maple sugar. I love to indulge in nutritious foods that fuel my body and taste good. Hemp hearts are a staple in my diet because they contain all the good supplements; such as vitamins A, C & E, beta-carotene, iron, protein and fiber. The new contemporary packaging design really showcases our new bars."

HEMP LOVE® is the first chocolate bar with hemp seeds that give you our trademark HEMP SEED CRUNCH™. Hemp seeds are a good source of Omega-3 & Omega-6 essential fatty acids with a delicious nutty taste. Our chocolate bars are made in a Vegan-only facility and certified CCOF Organic, certified Rain Forest Alliance, certified Kosher, gluten free and non-GMO. HEMP LOVE® chocolate is an ethically sourced, premium blend of South American Cacao. Available at EREWHON, WHOLE FOODS and many independent markets. HEMP LOVE® is handmade in California by a women-owned business.

Media Contact: Nancy Kaye, Nancy@HempLove.com

RELATED LINKS: https://HempLove.com/ and https://instagram.com/hemplovebenefits

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hemp Love, LLC