Industry Veteran Eric Wolf joins Cetera

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced that industry veteran Eric Wolf has joined Cetera through Selik Wealth Management, Inc., which is part of First Allied Securities, Inc. Selik Wealth Management, Inc. has been affiliated with Cetera for more than 27 years. Formerly affiliated with VALIC Financial Advisors, Wolf oversees more than $100 million in assets and provides retirement, estate, tax and social security planning services. With decades of experience helping families realize their financial goals and secure their legacies, Wolf is seeking to continue deepening client relationships and providing clients with holistic financial guidance.

"As innovation continues to disrupt how financial advice is delivered, advisors are seeking industry-leading technology to empower a better advice delivery experience," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "Cetera affiliates and their customers have access to the industry's most sought-after suite of tools and technologies that improve interactions between financial professionals and their clients and are at the core of the Advice-Centric Experience®. We are proud to provide these valuable resources and are confident that they will empower Eric to seize future growth opportunities while continuing to deliver an exceptional client experience."

Cetera recently announced its 2021 business development results, which attracted nearly $50 billion to the firm, including $10 billion in organic recruiting and more than $37 billion from an acquisition of certain assets from Voya Financial Advisors. Cetera is the destination of choice for financial professionals looking to expand their practices with an experienced, committed growth partner.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $344 billion in assets under administration and $120 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

