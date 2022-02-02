Inter-Growth Unveils Rebrand to The Human Priority

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter-Growth, a health and human services consulting firm today announced the company's complete rebrand to The Human Priority. The rebrand effort includes a new name, logo, and website to better align with the company's mission of putting people – employees and customers – at the forefront of every process, interaction, and service.

President and CEO Zohreh Yamin said, "This was a natural progression of our more than 20 years' experience. We know how important people are in everything we do. Putting that philosophy into action takes a thoughtful approach that can be challenging to sustain. Customers and employees want to be seen and heard. They want to trust the companies they purchase from and work for. If you connect with them, they will champion your brand. If you don't, they will quickly make a switch. Our new name underlines how important we feel this shift is to thrive in today's unpredictable market."

The Human Priority has grown from a firm working with small non-profits in Arizona to one working with nationally recognized companies across the U.S. While the company has typically assisted clients in health and human services, designing systems that honor the human experience translates across industries.

Chief of Staff Stacey Yawn said, "Now the clients and partners who have always been an important part of our identity have new ways to collaborate with us as we expand our reach and services."

Yamin added, "The evaluation and analyses we designed have been the catalyst for positive change and growth for our clients. Our new name symbolizes what we all know, but can easily forget in the day-to-day flurry of activity: Business is about the people, and truly successful companies tap into the power of people."

The company offers an array of services to help businesses grow and create a workplace culture that improves retention and job satisfaction. From communication strategies that resonate to supporting companies in undergoing changes, The Human Priority's service lines are anchored in understanding and connecting people to achieve success.

About the Human Priority

The Human Priority is an organizational consulting firm that helps elevate the experience of your customers and employees in practical ways. The result: happier people, a stronger company future. Visit www.TheHumanPriority.com to learn more.

Contact: Zohreh Yamin, CEO

tel:855.996.2247, cell:602.930.8470, zyamin@thehumanpriority.com or info@thehumanpriority.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Human Priority