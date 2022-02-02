Media Cause, the Nation's Top Marketing Agency for Nonprofits, Announces Significant Year-Over-Year Momentum Adds Over 40 New Clients, More than Doubles Staff in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Cause , the mission-driven marketing agency focused on helping nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their missions, today announced superior year-over-year momentum between 2020 and 2021.

"We're proud to be supporting the many nonprofits coming to us that need to consider fundraising, and different ways of gaining support for their missions, in a new, increasingly digital way," says CEO Eric Facas. "We are excited about our clients' achievements and our own continued growth in the year ahead."

Since the beginning of 2021, Media Cause has won more than 40 new clients including the It Gets Better Project , the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network , MassChallenge , Westcoast Children's Clinic and Generation USA . The company more than doubled its staff this year and now has more than 60 employees to serve its rapidly expanding client base.

Other notable achievements from 2021 include:

3D Girls Inc. , EmpreSomos , Neurodiversity in the Workplace , Creative Reaction Lab , Active+ and Brownicity . re:imagine/ATL , Camelback Ventures and Pro-Choice Arizona have just signed on as new pro-bono clients. Provided more than 300 hours in pro-bono services, to pro-bono clients includingandandhave just signed on as new pro-bono clients.

RiseUP Marketing Fellowship, a nine-month, fully paid marketing fellowship currently sponsored by Media Cause designed to increase access to career opportunities in the advertising and marketing industry. In 2021, Media Cause completed two cohorts, converting five fellows to full-time company employees. A third cohort began in mid-January 2022 . Continued high demand for theMarketing Fellowship, a nine-month, fully paid marketing fellowship currently sponsored by Media Cause designed to increase access to career opportunities in the advertising and marketing industry. In 2021, Media Cause completed two cohorts, converting five fellows to full-time company employees. A third cohort began in

Won 22 industry awards, including: San Francisco and Atlanta Addy's, Hermes, Inc. 5000, Telly, AVA Digital and Viddy.

Media Cause also helped clients accomplish the following in 2021:

Pathfinder increased online fundraising by 46 percent, helping them reach women and girls around the world with critical sexual and reproductive health services and education during COVID-19. increased online fundraising by 46 percent, helping them reach women and girls around the world with critical sexual and reproductive health services and education during COVID-19.

AKC spearheaded AKC's first-ever national brand awareness campaign, reaching over 20 million individuals including 6.6 million video views and 333 thousand clicks to the AKC website. spearheaded AKC's first-ever national brand awareness campaign, reaching over 20 million individuals including 6.6 million video views and 333 thousand clicks to the AKC website.

Parkinson's Foundation achieved a 71 percent increase in revenue on Giving Tuesday, helping improve the lives of people impacted by Parkinson's disease. achieved a 71 percent increase in revenue on Giving Tuesday, helping improve the lives of people impacted by Parkinson's disease.

Starlight Children's Foundation raised more than $215,000 through paid media. raised more than $215,000 through paid media.

"Media Cause has taken a strategic and systematic approach to building Pathfinder's digital program, meeting and exceeding every goal we throw at them," says Tyler Kalogeros-Treschuk, Director of Development Operations at Pathfinder. "They have streamlined our email, social media, and digital advertising tools; helped build up our own internal capacity; expanded our supporter list and dramatically increased our digital revenue. Their team is like an extension of our own, and we are thrilled with what we've been able to accomplish together!" continues Madeline Halperin-Robinson, Marketing Manager at Pathfinder.

