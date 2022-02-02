Net Zero Project Collaboration between Rimrock Energy Management and 8 Rivers Capital to Accelerate U.S. Decarbonization

DURHAM, N.C. and DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas based asset developer and manager of Colorado natural gas processor Rimrock Energy Partners and Net Zero energy solutions provider 8 Rivers Capital have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards the deployment of Net Zero projects focused on the 8 Rivers zero-emissions technology portfolio inclusive of hydrogen, ammonia, heat, power, and cryogenic gas processing at large scale throughout Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Rimrock's hydrocarbon assets would be utilized while minimizing carbon emissions with innovative carbon capture and storage technologies.

Rimrock has an established and proven track record of developing industrial scale assets inclusive of gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas in safe and environmentally responsible manner. Recently, Rimrock participated in a First-of-its-Kind Responsibly Sourced Natural Gas (RSG) Partnership. The pilot project purchases certified RSG which is gathered and processed by Rimrock, a provider of midstream services in the DJ Basin, before being delivered to Colorado Interstate Gas Company, a Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) subsidiary, which will transport the certified RSG to Colorado Springs Utilities.

8 Rivers is the developer of the best-in-class clean carbon-free hydrogen and ammonia production technology (8RH 2 ), and a suite of industrial decarbonization technologies which span from oxy-combustion to sour-gas treatment (TarT) systems for other hard-to-decarbonize sectors. 8 Rivers has been driving the energy transition for over a decade and invented the paradigm-changing Allam-Fetvedt Cycle power generation system. 8 Rivers is leading and supporting deployments of several marquee decarbonization projects in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australasia which are expected to be operating by mid-decade, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by millions of tons every year.

In partnership 8 Rivers and Rimrock can accelerate the deployment Net Zero solutions. In key energy resource producing regions, the firms will look to deploy clean power, hydrogen and ammonia projects potentially utilizing 8RH 2 and fuel-flexible Allam-Fetvedt processes. In the coming months the partnership will settle on initial deployment plans, with the focus location being the Pierce Gas Processing facility (located in Pierce, Colorado), which currently utilizes a cryogenic natural gas processing system, making the expansion a natural follow-on step.

Damian Beauchamp, President and Chief Development Officer of 8 Rivers: "We at 8 Rivers are honored that Rimrock has put trust in 8 Rivers in its mission to deploy Net Zero based solutions. It allows 8 Rivers to pair its Net Zero technologies and project development business across the US, leveraging Rimrock's footprint, expertise and environmental goals to accelerate the clean energy transition."

Josh Cruzan, Chief Executive Officer of Rimrock: "We are excited about the opportunity to work with Damian and the 8 Rivers team. We at Rimrock are committed to strengthening our impact and contribution to the shared goal of achieving a net zero economy. Through deployment of meaningful innovation and sustainable operations, we are eager to take part in this next step alongside 8 Rivers."

ABOUT 8 RIVERS CAPITAL LLC 8 Rivers Capital, LLC is a Durham, NC-based firm leading the invention and commercialization of sustainable, infrastructure-scale technologies for the global energy transition. 8 Rivers Capital is the inventor of NET Power's Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a paradigm-changing net zero power solution.8 Rivers is also focusing on developing and deploying technologies for clean hydrogen and ammonia (8RH2), direct air capture, retrofit carbon capture, sour gas sweetening, and other advanced energy systems. www.8Rivers.com.

ABOUT RIMROCK ENERGY MANAGEMENT: REM is the manager of Rimrock Energy Partners whose focus is connecting North America's energy basins to energy markets by aligning Integrity, Opportunity, Innovation and a Commitment to Excellence. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Rimrock Energy Partners' asset base is positioned for continued expansion in the ever-growing North American energy market. For more information, please visit: https://rimrockenergy.com/

