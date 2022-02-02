OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE® ADDS 12 COLLEGE BASKETBALL ATHLETES TO THE TeamMATES PROGRAM ROSTER

<span class="legendSpanClass">Outback and its TeamMATES will support the American Cancer Society and other charitable partners through the program and fans will have a chance to win a 'fan cave' renovation</span>

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outback Steakhouse® signed 12 college basketball athletes* to join its Outback TeamMATES** program, continuing to strengthen the brand's presence in college sports and boost its efforts to celebrate teamwork within sports and in the community. New TeamMATES from top men's and women's college basketball programs across the country will have their favorite Outback Steakhouse® bundle meals available exclusively on Outback's online ordering platforms. College basketball fans will also have their chance at a Cinderella story of their own, as Outback Steakhouse® launches a nationwide consumer sweepstakes that will award one lucky fan a grand prize of $10,000 towards a 'fan cave' home renovation to watch the big games in March at home this year. A runner-up will be selected and awarded a trip to New Orleans including flights, accommodations and tickets to the National Championship game. The "Outback Hoop Dreams SweepSTEAKS" will launch in early February.

Outback TeamMATES 2022 (PRNewswire)

The Outback TeamMATES class of 2022 for college basketball includes:

Duke University – Trevor Keels & Lexi Gordon

University of North Carolina – Caleb Love & Deja Kelly

University of Michigan – Hunter Dickinson & Naz Hillmon

University of Maryland – Julian Reese & Angel Reese

Villanova University – Collin Gillespie & Maddy Siegrist

Arizona State University– Marcus Bagley & Jade Loville

"We're approaching one of the most exciting times on the sports calendar as college basketball fans prepare for the biggest games in March," said Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse®. "The athletes we've teamed up with are not only great ambassadors of their sport but also their teams and communities. This is why we are excited to partner with them as they showcase what it really means to be a TeamMATE."

Giving back is one of Outback Steakhouse's® core values and will be a focal point throughout the basketball season. Together with its TeamMATES and its partnership with Coaches vs Cancer, Outback will be raising awareness and money for the American Cancer Society and other charitable partners. Outback Steakhouse® launched its initial TeamMATES program in October 2021, partnering with seven college football players from programs including the Ohio State University, University of Michigan and University of Florida. Outback donated $25,000 to Operation Homefront on behalf of their seven TeamMATES, helping provide meals to military families in need.

Outback Steakhouse® will continue to build the TeamMATES program with additional male and female college athletes throughout the year, with all eligible spring sport student-athletes encouraged to apply for consideration at www.outback.com/teammates. The deadline for spring sport applicants is March 4, 2022. More than 200 candidates applied during the fall season and Outback Steakhouse® will be accepting an initial wave of nearly 100 athletes across 22 different NCAA Division I sports into the program. Athletes accepted through the open call application will receive Outback Steakhouse® gift cards and official TeamMATES merchandise.

To learn more about Outback Steakhouse®, its TeamMATES program and how to enter the "Outback Hoop Dreams SweepSTEAKS, please visit www.outback.com/teammates. Download the new app at www.outback.com/app. For more information about Outback Steakhouse®, please visit www.outback.com or follow Outback on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.

*Athletes were signed in accordance with recent NIL policy.

** The Brand Marketing division of Excel Sports Management was tapped by Outback to develop the brand's NIL endorsement program, advising on strategy and leading talent procurement and campaign execution.

About Outback Steakhouse®:

There's a special spirit at Outback Steakhouse®. One where mates gather, stories are exchanged, and steakhouse favorites flow as freely as the conversation. Serve it up with a dash of Aussie hospitality, and you've got all the makings of a great experience you'll want to share with your friends, time and time again. We're known for high quality, juicy steaks with your choice of big cuts and bold flavor, cooked just the way you like it. Spirited drinks that start the night off right and a heap of craveable dishes and fan favorites like our iconic Bloomin' Onion. For more information, please visit outback.com or the Outback Facebook page.

For more information, contact:

Krystin Olinski, PRESS PR + Marketing

813-205-5572 / krystin@thisispress.com

Zach Hrubic, Excel Sports Management

908-477-5230 / zhrubic@excelsm.com

