PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS RECORD 2021 RESULTS

PRESTON, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported record net income of $5.28 million ($3.45 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 10.7% compared to $4.77 million ($3.13 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2020. Return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2021 remained consistent with 2020 at .93%. Return on average equity increased to 10.52% in 2021.

Performance Review

Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program

The Bank's participation in the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), established in April 2020, significantly influenced financial performance during both 2020 and 2021. During 2021, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $34.9 million and recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $3.13 million. PPP loan principal forgiven by the SBA and principal payments received totaled $70.6 million in 2021. During 2020, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $56.9 million and recognized net fee income totaling $1.02 million. PPP loan principal forgiven and principal payments received in 2020 totaled $20.1 million. As of December 31, 2021, PPP loans outstanding were $1.1 million and remaining net fees totaled $49,000.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.44% during 2021 compared to 3.52% during 2020 despite higher net fee income recognized under the PPP. Pressure on the NIM resulted from continuing economic challenges presented by the pandemic and the federal government's fiscal and monetary response to such. Specifically, the NIM has been challenged by (i) low interest rates, (ii) a change in the mix of earning assets, with larger than normal levels of excess liquidity invested in lower yielding investment securities and interest-earning cash, and (iii) highly competitive loan pricing.

Data Processing and software

Data processing and software expense increased $255,000 in 2021 compared to 2020. The increase reflected one-time costs of approximately $60,000 associated with the Bank's transition to a more robust network communication infrastructure and added costs associated with increased volumes and additional products and services, including upgraded anti-money laundering data monitoring capabilities and an on-line account opening solution.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Net income totaled $1.02 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $1.44 million during the same period of 2020. The decline was attributable to a decline in fees recognized from PPP lending activities, a decline in gain on sale of loans and an increase in the provision for loan losses. Net fee income recognized from PPP lending activities declined from $600,000 during the fourth quarter 2020 to $418,000 during the same period in 2021. Gain on sale of loans totaled $315,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $502,000 during the same period in 2020. The decline in mortgage banking activity was largely driven by movement of interest rates higher. The provision for loan losses increased $210,000, from $20,000 in the fourth quarter 2020 to $230,000 in the fourth quarter 2021. The provision for loan losses recorded during the fourth quarter 2021 primarily reflected growth in loans, net of PPP loan forgiveness, of $16.7 million during the quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Net income declined $508,000 when compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decline was primarily attributable to a decline of $790,000 in net fee income recognized from PPP lending activities.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $585.0 million at December 31, 2021, increasing $35.7 million or 6.5% compared to December 31, 2020. Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $510.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $464.9 million at December 31, 2020, representing growth of 9.8%. Gross loans totaled $357.8 million at December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $28.4 million or 7.4% compared to December 31, 2020. The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell $35.7 million to $1.1 million outstanding at December 31, 2021 as a result of continuing loan forgiveness. Stockholders' Equity totaled $51.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 5.8%. As of December 31, 2021, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .38% of total assets compared to .44% at the end of 2020. The Bank remained well-capitalized at December 31, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "We are grateful for the patience of our customers and communities and for the hard-work and commitment of our team members as we continue to navigate the pandemic and the challenges it presents. With the positive influence of PPP lending activity on our financial performance nearly ended, we look forward to traditional growth opportunities associated with more normalized economic and interest rate environments."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,



2021

2020

% Change



(unaudited)









Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,100,150

$ 29,162,136

23.8%

Investment securities 167,167,082

111,930,314

49.3%

Loans held for sale 1,879,591

2,367,448

-20.6%

Loans receivable 357,800,695

386,189,190

-7.4%

Less allowance for loan losses 3,892,115

3,583,204

8.6%

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 353,908,580

382,605,986

-7.5%

Property and equipment 6,879,131

8,401,637

-18.1%

Bank-owned life insurance 11,918,526

8,656,454

37.7%

Lease assets 2,720,578

2,508,345

8.5%

Accrued interest receivable 1,344,283

1,616,775

-16.9%

Other assets 3,119,329

2,103,866

48.3%

Total assets $ 585,037,250

$ 549,352,961

6.5%















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 191,144,058

$ 171,855,568

11.2%

Interest-bearing 303,379,512

277,526,516

9.3%

Total deposits 494,523,570

449,382,084

10.0%

Repurchase agreements 16,104,671

15,528,356

3.7%

FHLB advances and other borrowing 18,220,887

31,078,123

-41.4%

Lease liabilities 2,930,961

2,685,641

9.1%

Other liabilities 1,677,656

1,934,558

-13.3%

Total liabilities 533,457,745

500,608,762

6.6%

Stockholders' equity 51,579,505

48,744,199

5.8%

Total liabilities and equity $ 585,037,250

$ 549,352,961

6.5%















Book value per common share $ 33.86

$ 32.00

5.8%



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

Years Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Interest income





















Loans, including fee income $ 19,292,572

$ 19,135,849

0.8%

$ 4,361,123

$ 4,988,220

-12.6% Investment securities 1,978,770

1,319,864

49.9%

566,608

334,830

69.2% Other interest income 40,279

60,963

-33.9%

13,907

10,291

35.1% Total interest income 21,311,621

20,516,676

3.9%

4,941,638

5,333,341

-7.3% Interest expense





















Deposits 1,967,103

2,551,200

-22.9%

434,397

570,013

-23.8% Repurchase agreements 4,811

8,061

-40.3%

1,375

1,298

5.9% FHLB advances 550,707

799,285

-31.1%

101,801

187,295

-45.6% Other borrowings 133,495

155,279

-14.0%

31,250

36,686

-14.8% Total interest expense 2,656,116

3,513,825

-24.4%

568,823

795,292

-28.5% Net interest income 18,655,505

17,002,851

9.7%

4,372,815

4,538,049

-3.6% Provision for loan losses 560,000

448,500

24.9%

230,000

20,000

1050.0% Net interest income after provision 18,095,505

16,554,351

9.3%

4,142,815

4,518,049

-8.3% Noninterest income





















Service charges 1,829,012

1,627,089

12.4%

485,620

416,823

16.5% Gain on sale of loans 1,320,073

1,306,885

1.0%

314,859

502,302

-37.3% Gain on sale of securities 4,310

44,027

-90.2%

-

18,557

-100.0% Other noninterest income 280,407

281,997

-0.6%

82,327

66,597

23.6% Total noninterest income 3,433,802

3,259,998

5.3%

882,806

1,004,279

-12.1% Noninterest expense





















Salaries and benefits 7,669,758

7,227,478

6.1%

1,977,495

1,905,737

3.8% Occupancy 2,124,876

2,009,648

5.7%

590,861

507,121

16.5% Data processing and software 1,340,576

1,086,040

23.4%

311,239

294,390

5.7% Other noninterest expense 3,407,220

3,140,315

8.5%

883,182

894,306

-1.2% Total noninterest expense 14,542,430

13,463,481

8.0%

3,762,777

3,601,554

4.5% Net income before tax 6,986,877

6,350,868

10.0%

1,262,844

1,920,774

-34.3% Tax expense 1,703,140

1,579,103

7.9%

247,113

478,399

-48.3% Net income $ 5,283,737

$ 4,771,765

10.7%

$ 1,015,731

$ 1,442,375

-29.6%























Net income per diluted share $ 3.45

$ 3.13

10.3%

$ 0.66

$ 0.95

-29.9%

HISTORICAL TRENDS











QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA











(unaudited)





























2021

















2021

Q4 vs. Q3

2020

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

% Change

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 Interest income

































Loans, including fee income $ 4,361,123

$ 5,200,935

$ 4,967,402

$ 4,763,112

-16.1%

$ 4,988,220

$ 4,796,814

$ 4,758,983

$ 4,591,832 Investment securities 566,608

502,460

485,823

423,879

12.8%

334,830

305,329

332,732

346,973 Other interest income 13,907

13,540

6,688

6,144

2.7%

10,291

7,190

5,014

38,468 Total interest income 4,941,638

5,716,935

5,459,913

5,193,135

-13.6%

5,333,341

5,109,333

5,096,729

4,977,273 Interest expense

































Deposits 434,397

490,718

507,708

534,280

-11.5%

570,013

616,225

657,010

707,952 Repurchase agreements 1,375

1,466

891

1,079

-6.2%

1,298

782

1,036

4,945 FHLB advances 101,801

109,882

163,552

175,472

-7.4%

187,295

195,442

204,654

211,894 Other borrowings 31,250

32,967

34,341

34,937

-5.2%

36,686

38,461

39,834

40,298 Total interest expense 568,823

635,033

706,492

745,768

-10.4%

795,292

850,910

902,534

965,089 Net interest income 4,372,815

5,081,902

4,753,421

4,447,367

-14.0%

4,538,049

4,258,423

4,194,195

4,012,184 Provision for loan losses 230,000

120,000

120,000

90,000

91.7%

20,000

130,000

180,000

118,500 Net interest income after provision 4,142,815

4,961,902

4,633,421

4,357,367

-16.5%

4,518,049

4,128,423

4,014,195

3,893,684 Noninterest income

































Service charges 485,620

480,290

445,963

417,139

1.1%

416,823

412,317

374,471

423,478 Gain on sale of loans 314,859

407,328

337,422

260,464

-22.7%

502,302

397,309

243,830

163,444 Gain on sale of securities -

-

4,310

-

NM

18,557

-

25,470

- Other noninterest income 82,327

80,747

64,069

53,264

2.0%

66,597

69,745

71,046

74,609 Total noninterest income 882,806

968,365

851,764

730,867

-8.8%

1,004,279

879,371

714,817

661,531 Noninterest expense

































Salaries and benefits 1,977,495

2,063,437

1,820,550

1,808,276

-4.2%

1,905,737

1,843,439

1,706,479

1,771,823 Occupancy 590,861

512,155

508,652

513,208

15.4%

507,121

488,246

492,731

521,550 Data processing and software 311,239

408,523

308,194

312,620

-23.8%

294,390

287,995

268,884

234,771 Other noninterest expense 883,182

893,689

790,844

839,505

-1.2%

894,306

715,565

746,696

783,748 Total noninterest expense 3,762,777

3,877,804

3,428,240

3,473,609

-3.0%

3,601,554

3,335,245

3,214,790

3,311,892 Net income before tax 1,262,844

2,052,463

2,056,945

1,614,625

-38.5%

1,920,774

1,672,549

1,514,222

1,243,323 Tax expense 247,113

528,699

525,953

401,375

-53.3%

478,399

420,666

376,544

303,494 Net income $ 1,015,731

$ 1,523,764

$ 1,530,992

$ 1,213,250

-33.3%

$ 1,442,375

$ 1,251,883

$ 1,137,678

$ 939,829 Net income per diluted share $ 0.66

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

$ 0.80

-33.5%

$ 0.95

$ 0.82

$ 0.75

$ 0.62



































Supplemental Data

































PPP loans - net fee income $ 418,004

$ 1,207,559

$ 832,733

$ 667,482





$ 600,105

$ 237,633

$ 178,801

$ -

