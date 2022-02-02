ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - ELMS

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) resulting from allegations that ELMS may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased ELMS securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2247.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 1, 2022, ELMS announced that certain executives had resigned, stating, "James Taylor, [] has resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. In addition, Brian Krzanich has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, replacing Jason Luo, who has also resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board. The departures follow an investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors (the 'Special Committee')."

Additionally, the Company acknowledged, "on the basis of the Special Committee investigation, the Board concluded that the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated and, therefore, should no longer be relied upon. The financial statements in question cover the period as of December 31, 2020, the period from August 20, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, the six months ended June 30, and the nine months ended September 30, 2021. In connection with this conclusion, the Company, together with its advisors, is evaluating the accounting and treatment of certain equity issuances to executive officers. Although the Company cannot, at this time, estimate when it will file its restated financial statements for such periods, it is diligently pursuing completion of the restatement, including with respect to an evaluation of the Company's financial statement reserves for tax payments and contingencies."

On this news, ELMS stock fell sharply during intraday trading on February 2, 2022, the next trading day, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

